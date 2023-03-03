Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Kick-offs 3pm Saturday

Best bets

Watford

3pts 17-20 Coral

Rotherham draw no bet

2pts 21-20 Hills

Leyton Orient

3pts 21-20 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Sutton United

3pts 4-6 Betfair, Coral, Ladbrokes

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

Watford v Preston

Watford need a strong finish to the season to end up in the Championship playoffs and they can make some headway by defeating mid-table Preston at Vicarage Road.

Any lingering automatic promotion hopes the Hornets may have had were dampened by last Saturday's 1-0 loss at Sheffield United.

The defeat left them in eighth place and increased the pressure on Slaven Bilic, who arrived in September with a clear brief to lead the Hornets to the top flight.

Bilic had to contend with an injury crisis over the winter, when a tally of absentees running into double figures was the normal state of affairs.

However, the situation has improved with key players Joao Pedro, Ken Sema, Keinan Davis and Imran Louza returning to the squad and Watford's performances have got better.

Sema struck twice in Watford's 3-2 over West Brom a fortnight ago and the Swede can help the Hornets overcome a Preston side going through a difficult spell.

Preston have won just once in their last seven matches and continue to struggle in front of goal without injured striker Emil Riis, who has been absent for the last two months.

Ryan Lowe's side are only three points below Watford but they appear to be going the wrong way and look ideal opponents for a Hornets side keen to re-energise their promotion push.

Rotherham v QPR

Rotherham's clash with QPR has significance at the other end of the Championship table and the Millers can claim a vital three points.

Matt Taylor's side have gathered four points from their last two games by winning 2-1 at home to Sunderland and drawing 1-1 at Swansea.

They carried the greater threat at Swansea on Monday and look tough opponents for QPR, who began life under Gareth Ainsworth with a 3-1 loss at home to Blackburn.

There was no signs of a new manager bounce for QPR last weekend and their winless run could extend to 13 with a loss in Yorkshire.

Leyton Orient v Swindon

Leyton Orient appear to be cruising to the League Two title and look a solid wager to see off tenth-placed Swindon at home.

The Londoners had a winter wobble, winning one of seven games after Christmas, but they have taken 14 points from the last six matches and can see off the Robins, who look vulnerable at the back without injured pair Frazer Blake-Tracy and Ellis Iandolo.

Sutton United v Crewe

Sutton United are closing in on the League Two playoffs after taking 24 points from their last 11 fixtures and they should be too strong for 17th-placed Crewe at Gander Green Lane.

Matt Gray's side have won three on the bounce and their direct style could unsettle Crewe, who have not triumphed on the road since November.

Accumulator

Middlesbrough 9-20, Ipswich 1-3, Cheltenham 31-20, Carlisle 8-11

A £1 acca returns £8.51 with Coral

First goalscorer

Ellis Harrison Port Vale v MK Dons

at 5-1 general

Port Vale centre-forward Ellis Harrison spent much of the winter recovering from injury but he returned to the starting line-up with a goal in last Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Bolton and can bag the opener in this weekend's clash at home to struggling MK Dons.

Follow us on Twitter