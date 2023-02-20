Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

Where to watch

Norwich v Birmingham, Sky Sports Red Button, 7.45pm

Best bets

Norwich

1pt 8-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

Sunderland

1pt 23-20 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Cambridge or draw double chance

2pts 4-5 BoyleSports

Norwich v Birmingham

Norwich need to find some consistency if they are going to finish in the Championship playoff places and they can make some headway by defeating struggling Birmingham at Carrow Road.

The Canaries have suffered 12 league defeats this season which is already five more than when they won the second tier title in 2020-21.

Six of those losses have been inflicted in Norfolk, but David Wagner's side produced a dominant display in last Tuesday's 3-1 victory at home to Hull and they will be hoping for a similar outcome against the 18th-placed Blues, who sit seven points above the relegation zone.

The Canaries were strangely subdued in the opening half of Saturday's 0-0 draw at Wigan, but they should deliver more of a front-foot performance on home soil and can soon cause problems for a Birmingham side who have lost seven of nine league games since Christmas Day.

Norwich have been an expensive side to follow for much of the campaign but there are signs of progress under Wagner's guidance and they should pick up a much-needed three points.

Rotherham v Sunderland

Sunderland are another team eyeing up a top six finish and they look an attractive wager to see off Rotherham at the New York Stadium.

Tony Mowbray's side conceded an injury-time equaliser at home to Bristol City at the weekend but they are unbeaten in five league matches and should have too much quality for the lowly Millers, who have lost two on the bounce and sit just two points clear of the bottom three.

Fleetwood v Cambridge

Cambridge enhanced their League One survival bid with a well-deserved 1-0 success at home to Oxford on Saturday and they can add at least another point against Fleetwood at Highbury.

Fleetwood secured a hard-earned 0-0 draw at Plymouth at the weekend but they have registered just three home league wins this season and could be in for a frustrating evening.

