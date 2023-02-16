Aaron Ashley: Football predictions & free betting accumulator tips

In-form Leicester can make their presence felt at Old Trafford on Sunday Credit: Tony Marshall

Best bets

2pts 20-21 bet365

AFC Wimbledon to beat Hartlepool

3pm Saturday

2pts 17-20 Betfair, Paddy Power

Strasbourg to beat Angers

BT Sport 2, 8pm Saturday

1pt 10-11 general

Best Premier League bet

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals in Manchester United v Leicester

Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League, 2pm Sunday

James Maddison’s return and the January arrivals of Harry Souttar, Victor Kristiansen and Tete have galvanised Leicester and the free-scoring Foxes could be involved in a thriller with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Leicester lost their first four league games after the World Cup break but a 2-2 draw with Brighton stopped the rot and the mood has now completely changed at the King Power.

Brendan Rodgers’ men have built on that stalemate with the Seagulls in impressive fashion, winning 4-2 at Aston Villa before silencing Spurs in a 4-1 rout last weekend.

The Foxes may fancy their chances of upsetting the Red Devils too, especially as this game United comes sandwiched between the two legs of United's Europa League tie with La Liga leaders Barcelona.

With Casemiro still suspended and Christian Eriksen sidelined through injury, there is a vulnerable look to United and the buoyant Foxes are sure to make their presence felt.

That said, United are unbeaten in ten Premier League home games and can’t be opposed lightly with Marcus Rashford, who has scored in 12 of his last 15 appearances, operating at the peak of his powers.

Instead, backing both teams to score in a game featuring three or more goals looks the way to approach this.

United were 2-0 winners at Leeds last time out but they had lost the shot count 16-11 and that was a first clean sheet in six league games for Erik ten Hag’s men.

The selection has won in each of United’s last three home league games and the trend can continue against a lively Leicester side who have seen a whopping 74 goals scored in their 22 top-flight fixtures.

Best EFL bet

AFC Wimbledon to beat Hartlepool

3pm Saturday

AFC Wimbledon have gone eight games unbeaten at home in League Two and the Wombles should make that nine with victory over second-bottom Hartlepool.

A lack of goals is a slight concern for the Dons but they are defensively efficient and one goal may be enough to take the spoils against Pools, who have lost 11 of their 16 away games.

Johnnie Jackson’s side held fourth-placed Northampton to a respectable goalless draw at Sixfields on Tuesday and that came after another 0-0 at home to third-placed Carlisle.

However, the challenge of a relegation-threatened Hartlepool is a far easier assignment and, interestingly, Wimbledon have defeated league leaders Leyton Orient and playoff occupants Stockport to nil during their recent undefeated home run.

Best European bet

Strasbourg to beat Angers

BT Sport 2, 8pm Saturday

There is a lot at stake at the bottom of Ligue 1 on Saturday and Strasbourg can ease their relegation fears with a home win over basement boys Angers.

Despite being reduced to ten men just after the half-hour mark, Strasbourg claimed a much-needed 2-0 victory when hosting Montpellier last time out and this test should prove no tougher.

The visitors, who are eight points adrift of safety, can’t afford to lose this contest but they have taken just two points from their last 15 league matches.

Without an away goal in six, Angers may not boast the firepower necessary to live with a Strasbourg side who have played out score draws at home to second-placed Marseille and fourth-placed Lens this season.

Weekend accumulators

Banker

Wolves

Bournemouth have taken just five points from 11 Premier League away games and look set for a seventh straight road defeat at Wolves, who are chasing their third win on the spin.

Blowout

Carlisle

A 4-0 hiding at home to Mansfield on Tuesday was the third game in a row in which Carlisle failed to score. The Cumbrians are vulnerable to a Colchester side who have won their last five away games in League Two.

Accumulator

Wolves 4-6, Middlesbrough 8-11, Sheffield Wednesday 4-9, AFC Wimbledon 20-23. £1 accumulator returns £7.78 with Coral.

Both teams to score

Games at Manchester United 4-6, Morecambe 7-10, Stockport 10-11. £1 accumulator returns £5.42 with bet365.

