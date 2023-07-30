2023-24 Premier League top goalscorer odds, best bets and predictions: Rash to oppose Haaland but Red Devils ace ready to thrive

When does the 2023-24 Premier League season start?
Friday, August 11
2023-24 Premier League top goalscorer odds
5-6 E Haaland, 7 H Kane, 17-2 M Salah, 16 D Nunez, M Rashford, 20 G Jesus, 25 R Hojlund, C Nkunku, 33 bar.
Without Erling Haaland
9-2 H Kane, 11-2 M Salah, 10 R Hojlund, 11 D Nunez, M Rashford, 14 G Jesus, 16 C Nkunku, 20 O Watkins, H-M Son, 22 bar.
