The Big Kick-Off
premium

2023-24 Premier League top goalscorer odds, best bets and predictions: Rash to oppose Haaland but Red Devils ace ready to thrive

The Big-Kick Off: top goalscorer bets and predictions for the 2023-24 Premier League season

Best top goalscorer bets for the 2023-24 Premier League season
Marcus Rashford enjoyed a return to form in 2022-23Credit: Mike Lawrence/ISI Photos

When does the 2023-24 Premier League season start?

Friday, August 11

2023-24 Premier League top goalscorer odds

5-6 E Haaland, 7 H Kane, 17-2 M Salah, 16 D Nunez, M Rashford, 20 G Jesus, 25 R Hojlund, C Nkunku, 33 bar.

Without Erling Haaland
9-2 H Kane, 11-2 M Salah, 10 R Hojlund, 11 D Nunez, M Rashford, 14 G Jesus, 16 C Nkunku, 20 O Watkins, H-M Son, 22 bar.

author image
Liam FlinRacing Post Sport
Published on 30 July 2023Last updated 21:00, 30 July 2023
