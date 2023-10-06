Sunderland v Middlesbrough predictions, betting odds and tips: Black Cats can revel in derby delight

Where to watch Sunderland v Middlesbrough

Sunderland v Middlesbrough predictions

After slow starts to the season, local rivals Sunderland and Middlesbrough come into this Championship clash in flying form.

The North East neighbours were in promotion contention last season but both suffered playoff hangovers with Sunderland losing their opening two games and Boro failing to win any of their first seven.

Middlesbrough have rallied with three straight league victories but Tony Mowbray’s men have been rejuvenated for a while, dropping only four points from their last eight fixtures.

The goals have been coming freely for the young and energetic Black Cats, who have scored three or more in four of their last six league outings with Jack Clarke leading by example.

They have won three of their last four at the Stadium of Light, which includes a 5-0 thrashing of Southampton, and a passionate home support can help them over the line against rivals Boro.

Michael Carrick’s visitors have won only one of their last ten away league games, having lost on trips to Coventry, West Brom and Blackburn already this season.

