Sunderland v Middlesbrough predictions, betting odds and tips: Black Cats can revel in derby delight
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Sunderland v Middlesbrough in the Championship on Saturday
Where to watch Sunderland v Middlesbrough
Live on Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 12.30pm Saturday
Best bet
Sunderland
1pt 11-8 Hills
Sunderland v Middlesbrough odds
Sunderland 11-8
Middlesbrough 19-10
Draw 13-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Sunderland v Middlesbrough predictions
After slow starts to the season, local rivals Sunderland and Middlesbrough come into this Championship clash in flying form.
The North East neighbours were in promotion contention last season but both suffered playoff hangovers with Sunderland losing their opening two games and Boro failing to win any of their first seven.
Middlesbrough have rallied with three straight league victories but Tony Mowbray’s men have been rejuvenated for a while, dropping only four points from their last eight fixtures.
The goals have been coming freely for the young and energetic Black Cats, who have scored three or more in four of their last six league outings with Jack Clarke leading by example.
They have won three of their last four at the Stadium of Light, which includes a 5-0 thrashing of Southampton, and a passionate home support can help them over the line against rivals Boro.
Michael Carrick’s visitors have won only one of their last ten away league games, having lost on trips to Coventry, West Brom and Blackburn already this season.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
- Luton v Tottenham Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power
- Football accumulator tips for Friday October 6: Back Birmingham in 15-1 acca
- Mark Langdon's Bets Club: Weekend football betting and tipping podcast
- Birmingham v West Brom predictions, betting odds and tips: Blues can secure the derby spoils
- WSL: Manchester United Women v Arsenal Women predictions and betting odds
- Luton v Tottenham Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power
- Football accumulator tips for Friday October 6: Back Birmingham in 15-1 acca
- Mark Langdon's Bets Club: Weekend football betting and tipping podcast
- Birmingham v West Brom predictions, betting odds and tips: Blues can secure the derby spoils
- WSL: Manchester United Women v Arsenal Women predictions and betting odds