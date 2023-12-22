Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Best bets

Back-to-back league defeats for Celtic have reduced their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to just two points over Rangers, who have a game in hand.

The Bhoys could not have asked for a much easier game before their next Old Firm clash, however, as they host Livingston.

Livi are bottom of the table and have scored just ten goals in 17 matches.

Despite their recent setbacks, Celtic remain the top scorers in the division with 43 goals in 18 games.

Brendan Rodgers’ men will also be boosted by the return of the Green Brigade supporters group to the ground for this match after the ban imposed on them by the club was dropped.

With their support and against a goalshy Livi outfit Celtic are fancied to overcome a two-goal headstart on the handicap and win by at least three goals, something they have done in three of the last four meetings between these two.

Hearts and St Mirren are level on points as they tussle for third spot but they look like teams going in different directions.

After a red-hot start, the Buddies have won only two of their last nine games and have lost five of those.

By contrast, Hearts have won five of their last seven, including a 2-0 win over Celtic last time out, and they can claim another three points.

