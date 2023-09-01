Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

Both matches kick-off 3pm Sunday

Best bets

Aberdeen

2pts 5-4 Hills

Motherwell or draw double chance

2pts 5-6 BoyleSports

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Scottish football predictions

Aberdeen and Hibernian suffered defeats in European competition on Thursday night but the Dons look best placed to put that setback behind them when they take on Hibs at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Barry Robson’s outfit would have been bitterly disappointed to lose a two-leg tie against Swedish champions Hacken but they can take positives from Thursday night’s performance. Aberdeen spurned two golden opportunities at Pittodrie and the Dons should have at least taken that Europa League contest to extra-time.

Aberdeen are yet to collect a Scottish Premiership victory this season, but their only home contest came against treble-winning Celtic and this looks a more manageable task.

Hibs sit bottom of the table having lost their opening three top-flight contests. The Easter Road side have parted ways with manager Lee Johnson and the Hibees were on the end of a demoralising 8-0 aggregate hammering by Aston Villa in their Conference League playoff.

Hibs aren’t helped by a lengthy injury list and the sun certainly isn’t shining on the Leith side in the early part of the campaign.

Hearts were another Scottish side thumped in Europe in midweek and the Jambos were toiling in the Greek heat when losing 4-0 to PAOK Salonika on Thursday night. It’s a short turnaround for Frankie McAvoy’s men and one win from three SPL contests against St Johnstone, Kilmarnock and Dundee is hardly flying form.

Motherwell have lost only one of their eight matches this season and have scored 15 goals. That suggests that there is life after Kevin van Veen for the Steelmen and the Well look a solid double-chance proposition at Tynecastle on Sunday.

Click for free football bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.