Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Scottish football

Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Saturday's matches from the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers may be celebrating again when they visit St Johnstone
Rangers may be celebrating again when they visit St JohnstoneCredit: Rob Casey - SNS Group

Where to watch

St Johnstone v Rangers
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, 12.30pm Saturday

Best bets

Rangers to win to nil
2pts Evs general

Hibernian
1pt 7-4 general

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Scottish football preview

The pressure has been rising on Rangers manager Michael Beale since their 1-0 defeat at the hands of rivals Celtic before the international break.

The Bhoys were dealing with an injury crisis in that clash, particularly at the back, but the Light Blues failed to cause them any major issues.

A new-look forward line was brought in over the summer after the departures of Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent but none of them have yet had a major impact in Glasgow.

However the Gers could hardly have asked for a better game to put things right in than a visit to St Johnstone, who are bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

The Saints have taken two points from a possible 12 and have failed to score in three of their four league games.

The Gers have also kept four clean sheets in their last five meetings against St Johnstone and should be able to put their issues behind them temporarily by securing a win to nil.

Hibs parted ways with manager Lee Johnson at the end of August and have replaced him with former Central Coast Mariners boss Nick Montgomery.

The new manager is fancied to get off to the perfect start against Kilmarnock, who have lost back-to-back games against Ross County and Motherwell.

The Hibees have also been victorious in seven of their last eight games against Killie and can extend that strong sequence. 

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

author image
Joe CaseyRacing Post Sport
Published on 15 September 2023Last updated 16:08, 15 September 2023
icon
more inScottish football
more inScottish football