Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Where to watch

St Johnstone v Rangers

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, 12.30pm Saturday

Best bets

Rangers to win to nil

2pts Evs general

Hibernian

1pt 7-4 general

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Scottish football preview

The pressure has been rising on Rangers manager Michael Beale since their 1-0 defeat at the hands of rivals Celtic before the international break.

The Bhoys were dealing with an injury crisis in that clash, particularly at the back, but the Light Blues failed to cause them any major issues.

A new-look forward line was brought in over the summer after the departures of Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent but none of them have yet had a major impact in Glasgow.

However the Gers could hardly have asked for a better game to put things right in than a visit to St Johnstone, who are bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

The Saints have taken two points from a possible 12 and have failed to score in three of their four league games.

The Gers have also kept four clean sheets in their last five meetings against St Johnstone and should be able to put their issues behind them temporarily by securing a win to nil.

Hibs parted ways with manager Lee Johnson at the end of August and have replaced him with former Central Coast Mariners boss Nick Montgomery.

The new manager is fancied to get off to the perfect start against Kilmarnock, who have lost back-to-back games against Ross County and Motherwell.

The Hibees have also been victorious in seven of their last eight games against Killie and can extend that strong sequence.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.