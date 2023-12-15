Saturday's Scottish Premiership predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Both teams to score in Celtic v Hearts

3pm Saturday

2pts 10-11 bet365

Hibernian

3pm Saturday

2pts 6-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Scottish Premiership predictions

Last weekend's 2-1 defeat at Kilmarnock saw Celtic's lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership cut to five points and the Bhoys face another test of their mettle at home to Hearts on Saturday.

Celtic ended their Champions League group campaign with a 2-1 win over Dutch champions Feyenoord in Glasgow on Wednesday, the eighth time this season that both teams have scored in a Parkhead encounter.

Five of the Hoops' last seven meetings with Hearts have seen both teams score and, at a shade of odds-against, it looks worth banking on a similar outcome on Saturday with Celtic potentially fatigued from their European exertions.

Hibs are one of the form sides in the Scottish Premiership at present.

The Hibees have won four of their last five matches and lost just two of their last 14 league games, both to the Old Firm. They should prove too strong for St Johnstone.

Nick Montgomery’s men were 2-0 winners when the sides met earlier in the season and Hibs look much more progressive than their hosts, who are second-bottom of the table.

