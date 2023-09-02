Rangers v Celtic predictions and betting odds

Where to watch Rangers v Celtic

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, midday

Best bet

Rangers

2pts 7-5 general

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Rangers v Celtic team news

Rangers

Rangers will be without Steven Davis, Kieran Dowell and Ridvan Yilmaz. Sam Lammers and Danilo are pushing for recalls after being left out in Eindhoven on Wednesday and Kemar Roofe could also earn a start after not being part of Rangers’ European squad.

Celtic

Celtic have a growing injury list and the Bhoys will be without their first-choice centre-back pairing of Cameron Carter-Vickers and Maik Nawrocki. Reo Hatate, Yuki Kobayashi, Hyeon-Gyu Oh, Marco Tilio and Stephen Welsh will also miss the trip to Ibrox.

Rangers v Celtic predictions

Rangers host Celtic in the first Old Firm clash of the Scottish Premiership season and the Gers look good value to send the Ibrox crowd home delirious.

The Light Blues have to bounce back from a crushing 5-1 defeat in Eindhoven on Wednesday, and that Champions League exit was a disappointment, but Mick Beale’s side appear to be facing Celtic at the right time.

Ange Postecoglou’s departure to Tottenham was always a worry for the Bhoys and replacement manager Brendan Rodgers appears to be struggling to fill the hole left by the Aussie.

Celtic started the season with wins over Ross County and Aberdeen, but they were far from convincing and the Bhoys have continued to look vulnerable defensively. The Celts were then knocked out of the Scottish League Cup at Kilmarnock and they had to settle for a 0-0 draw with struggling St Johnstone at Parkhead last weekend.

Celtic have a growing injury list, with key centre-backs Cameron Carter-Vickers and Maik Nawrocki out, while Reo Hatate, Yuki Kobayashi, Hyeon-Gyu Oh, Marco Tilio and Stephen Welsh are also set to miss the Ibrox contest.

A likely back four of Alistair Johnston, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Liam Scales and Greg Taylor looks open to attack at Ibrox and Hoops keeper Joe Hart has become increasingly error prone.

Rangers have a whole host of attacking talent at their disposal, with Cyriel Dessers, Danilo, Sam Lammers, Kemar Roofe, Rabbi Matondo and Todd Cantwell pushing for a start and at 7-5 the Gers look a bet.

Key stat

Rangers have lost only two of their last nine SPL home meetings with Celtic

Probable teams

Rangers (4-1-2-1-2): Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Barisic; Jack; Cifuentes, Raskin; Cantwell; Dessers, Roofe.

Subs: Danilo, Lammers, Davies, King, Lundstram, Wright, Sima

Team B (4-3-3): Hart; Johnston, Lagerkielke, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull; Maeda, Furuhashi, Yang

Subs: Abada, Ralston, Holm, Kwon, Iwata, Forrest, Haksabanovic

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.