Celtic v Rangers predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: O'Riley key to home hopes

Celtic v Rangers team news

Celtic

Cameron Carter-Vickers misses out for the hosts, while James McCarthy, Odin Thiago Holm and Tomoki Iwata are also unlikely to feature. Reo Hatate and Liel Abada could play a part after returning from injury.

Rangers

Connor Goldson is a doubt for the visitors along with John Lundstram and Borna Barisic, while Jose Cifuentes, Tom Lawrence, Danilo, Nicolas Raskin , Steven Davis, Kemar Roofe and Ryan Jack are all likely to miss out through injury.

Celtic v Rangers predictions

The balance of power in the Scottish Premiership is well up for grabs as Celtic and Rangers face off for the second time this season on Saturday.

The Bhoys won the first clash at Ibrox 1-0 and opened up a sizeable lead at the top of the table as a result.

However, two defeats in their last four matches, coupled with a run of ten wins in their last 11 league games for the Gers, has reduced their advantage to five points, with Rangers sporting two games in hand.

New Gers manager Philippe Clement has undoubtedly improved his side since taking over from Michael Beale but this represents his biggest challenge yet.

Rangers have only won one of their last 11 league and cup meetings with Celtic inside 90 minutes and will not be cheered on by any away supporters at Parkhead.

However, it is also difficult to shake the notion that Celtic are not the same force which comfortably lifted the title under Ange Postecoglou last season and they look short enough.

While many of the Hoops’ players look to have regressed under Brendan Rodgers, Matt O’Riley continues to improve.

The Danish international has scored nine goals and registered four assists in 19 league appearances this term and could have a big say on proceedings.

Midfield is where the first derby was won and Rangers’ failure to get close to O’Riley and Callum McGregor was their main issue.

On paper the Bhoys still have the advantage in that area of the pitch and O’Riley is fancied to score or register an assist.

Probable teams

Celtic (4-3-3): Hart; Johnston, Welsh, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Bernardo; Maeda, Furuhashi, Palma

Subs: Lagerbielke, Hatate, Abada, Johnston, Oh, Yang, Turnbull, Forrest, Bain

Rangers (4-2-3-1): Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Balogun, Yilmaz; Dowell, Sterling, Cantwell; McCausland, Dessers, Sima

Subs: Goldson, Lundstram, Wright, Matondo, McCrorie, Devine, Lammers, King, Barisic

