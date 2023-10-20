Preston v Millwall predictions, betting odds and tips: Lilywhites may have lost their way

Where to watch Preston v Millwall

Millwall are on the hunt for a new manager after parting ways with Gary Rowett on Wednesday, but the managerless Lions may still pick up a positive result at Preston.

Rowett insists leaving The Den was a mutual decision with the club, so it shouldn’t have too much of an impact on performances given recent results have been encouraging.

Millwall sit 15th in the Championship after 11 games but they are only three points off the playoff places and have lost only one of their last five league fixtures, keeping three clean sheets along the way.

The Lions have done little wrong on their travels, winning at Middlesbrough and Plymouth while recording respectable draws at Birmingham and West Brom.

The Bermondsey boys should be confident they can at worst avoid defeat at Deepdale given Preston have seriously lost their way.

Ryan Lowe’s side find themselves third in the early-season standings and they were unbeaten after their opening eight games.

However, the Lilywhites are now winless in four and have lost three on the spin, conceding four goals in defeats to West Brom and Ipswich while shipping three at home to Leicester. Only two teams in the top 16 have conceded more than them this term, so the visitors make plenty of appeal in the draw-no-bet market against such leaky hosts.

