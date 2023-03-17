Racing Post logo
Premier League

Wolves v Leeds predictions: Old Gold can shine in crunch encounter

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Wolves v Leeds at Molineux in the Premier League on Saturday

Hwang Hee-Chan was on target for Wolves last weekend at Newcastle
Hwang Hee-Chan was on target for Wolves last weekend at Newcastle Credit: Gualter Fatia

When to bet

3pm Saturday

Best bet

Wolves
1pt 5-4 general

Wolves v Leeds odds

Wolves 5-4
Leeds 12-5
Draw 9-4

Odds correct at time of publish

Wolves v Leeds team news

Wolves
Winger Pablo Srabia is a doubt, while Diego Costa, Hugo Bueno, Chiquinho and Sasa Kalajdzic are out.

Leeds
Tyler Adams has joined Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw on the sidelines. Rodrigo is pushing for a start and Liam Cooper is back with the squad.

Wolves v Leeds predictions

Wolves have won three of their last four Premier League home games - against West Ham, Liverpool and Tottenham and all with clean sheets - so it may well be worth trusting them to deliver against Leeds.

To do that punters will have to put a red line through last week's abject effort at Newcastle, where they lost 2-1 but were miles second-best.

Leeds at home, though, is a very different proposition and Julen Lopetegui's well-organised side are taken to nick the points.

It's true goals are hard to come by for the Old Gold – they are the joint-lowest scorers in the top division – but Leeds have also dried up under Javi Gracia.

They haven't won in their last three under the Spaniard and it was only a couple of moments of brilliance from Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison which secured them a fortunate point against Brighton last weekend.

Key stat

Wolves have won three of their last four home games against Leeds

Probable teams

Wolves (4-3-3): Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Castro; Moutinho, Lemina, Neves; Traore, Jimenez, Hwang.

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Wober, Junior Firpo; McKennie, Roca; Gnonto, Aaronson, Harrison; Bamford.

Inside info

Wolves

Penalty taker  Ruben Neves/Raul Jimenez
Assist ace Joao Moutinho
Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson
Card magnet Ruben Neves

Leeds

Penalty taker Patrick Bamford
Assist ace Jack Harrison
Set-piece aerial threat Robin Koch
Card magnet Robin Koch 

author image
Steve DaviesRacing Post Sport
Published on 17 March 2023Last updated 12:28, 17 March 2023
icon
