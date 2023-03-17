Wolves v Leeds predictions: Old Gold can shine in crunch encounter

When to bet

3pm Saturday

Best bet

Wolves

1pt 5-4 general

Wolves v Leeds odds

Wolves 5-4

Leeds 12-5

Draw 9-4

Odds correct at time of publish

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Wolves v Leeds team news

Wolves

Winger Pablo Srabia is a doubt, while Diego Costa, Hugo Bueno, Chiquinho and Sasa Kalajdzic are out.

Leeds

Tyler Adams has joined Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw on the sidelines. Rodrigo is pushing for a start and Liam Cooper is back with the squad.

Wolves v Leeds predictions

Wolves have won three of their last four Premier League home games - against West Ham, Liverpool and Tottenham and all with clean sheets - so it may well be worth trusting them to deliver against Leeds.

To do that punters will have to put a red line through last week's abject effort at Newcastle, where they lost 2-1 but were miles second-best.

Leeds at home, though, is a very different proposition and Julen Lopetegui's well-organised side are taken to nick the points.

It's true goals are hard to come by for the Old Gold – they are the joint-lowest scorers in the top division – but Leeds have also dried up under Javi Gracia.

They haven't won in their last three under the Spaniard and it was only a couple of moments of brilliance from Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison which secured them a fortunate point against Brighton last weekend.

Key stat

Wolves have won three of their last four home games against Leeds

Probable teams

Wolves (4-3-3): Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Castro; Moutinho, Lemina, Neves; Traore, Jimenez, Hwang.

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Wober, Junior Firpo; McKennie, Roca; Gnonto, Aaronson, Harrison; Bamford.

Inside info

Wolves

Penalty taker Ruben Neves/Raul Jimenez

Assist ace Joao Moutinho

Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson

Card magnet Ruben Neves

Leeds

Penalty taker Patrick Bamford

Assist ace Jack Harrison

Set-piece aerial threat Robin Koch

Card magnet Robin Koch

Follow us on Twitter