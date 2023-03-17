Wolves v Leeds predictions: Old Gold can shine in crunch encounter
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Wolves v Leeds at Molineux in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet
3pm Saturday
Best bet
Wolves
1pt 5-4 general
Wolves v Leeds odds
Wolves 5-4
Leeds 12-5
Draw 9-4
Odds correct at time of publish
Wolves v Leeds team news
Wolves
Winger Pablo Srabia is a doubt, while Diego Costa, Hugo Bueno, Chiquinho and Sasa Kalajdzic are out.
Leeds
Tyler Adams has joined Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw on the sidelines. Rodrigo is pushing for a start and Liam Cooper is back with the squad.
Wolves v Leeds predictions
Wolves have won three of their last four Premier League home games - against West Ham, Liverpool and Tottenham and all with clean sheets - so it may well be worth trusting them to deliver against Leeds.
To do that punters will have to put a red line through last week's abject effort at Newcastle, where they lost 2-1 but were miles second-best.
Leeds at home, though, is a very different proposition and Julen Lopetegui's well-organised side are taken to nick the points.
It's true goals are hard to come by for the Old Gold – they are the joint-lowest scorers in the top division – but Leeds have also dried up under Javi Gracia.
They haven't won in their last three under the Spaniard and it was only a couple of moments of brilliance from Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison which secured them a fortunate point against Brighton last weekend.
Key stat
Wolves have won three of their last four home games against Leeds
Probable teams
Wolves (4-3-3): Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Castro; Moutinho, Lemina, Neves; Traore, Jimenez, Hwang.
Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Wober, Junior Firpo; McKennie, Roca; Gnonto, Aaronson, Harrison; Bamford.
Inside info
Wolves
Penalty taker Ruben Neves/Raul Jimenez
Assist ace Joao Moutinho
Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson
Card magnet Ruben Neves
Leeds
Penalty taker Patrick Bamford
Assist ace Jack Harrison
Set-piece aerial threat Robin Koch
Card magnet Robin Koch
