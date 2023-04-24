Wolves v Crystal Palace predictions and odds: Expect dearth of goals at Molineux

Where to watch Wolves v Crystal Palace

BT Sport 3, 7.30pm

Best bet

One or both teams not to score

1pt 4-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Wolves v Crystal Palace odds

Wolves 11-8

Crystal Palace 12-5

Draw 9-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Wolves v Crystal Palace team news

Wolves

Sasa Kalajdzic and Chiquinho are out, while Mario Lemina is a doubt.

Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha is still sidelined for the Eagles, who will also be without Nathaniel Clyne and Nathan Ferguson.

Wolves v Crystal Palace predictions

Wolves and Crystal Palace seem to have done enough to secure Premier League survival this season but neither side will want to rest on their laurels heading into their meeting at Molineux.

The relegation picture has become clearer in the last couple of weeks with Southampton looking pretty hopeless at the foot of the standings and Nottingham Forest, Everton, Leicester and Leeds likely to be battling it out to avoid the other two spots in the bottom three.

Wolves, however, have established a six-point buffer between them and the relegation zone, while Palace are nine points clear of the bottom three.

A little further down the line, this match would have the makings of a dead rubber but the need for points is still important and it looks wise to expect a tentative affair.

After reappointing former boss Roy Hodgson, Palace won three matches on the spin in the Premier League against Leicester, Leeds and Southampton, demonstrating new attacking verve and silencing those doubters in the fanbase who had criticised the appointment.

But last time out Palace looked short of ideas and were held to an underwhelming 0-0 draw with Everton at Selhurst Park in which they managed only two shots on target.

They could be in for a similarly frustrating evening away to Wolves, who are typically a tough nut to crack at Molineux.

Wolves have enjoyed wins to nil in three of their last four home games against London opponents Tottenham, Chelsea and Brentford.

But given Palace's resurgence under Hodgson, it would be a bold move to back a Wolves win in this match, especially as Julen Lopetegui's side slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Leicester last time out, despite taking an early lead.

Backing a low-scoring affair could instead be the way to go.

Both teams have scored in only one of Wolves' last nine home league games - that was in an anomalous 4-2 defeat to Leeds - and both teams have scored in only three of their 16 home league games all season.

Palace have not had many issues going forwards recently but they were shut out by Everton last time out and could still do with Wilfried Zaha back, so a bet on one or both teams not to score in this Molineux encounter could offer value.

Key stat

Wolves' home league games have averaged only 2.13 goals per game this season - only Palace (2.06) and Chelsea's (1.94) home matches have averaged fewer.

Probable teams

Wolves (4-4-2): Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Toti; Nunes, Gomes, Neves, Sarabia; Hee-Chan, Cunha.

Subs: Collins, Neto, Podence, Moutinho, Costa, A Traore, Bueno.

Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Eze, Doucoure, Schlupp; Olise, Edouard, Ayew.

Subs: Milivojevic, Tomkins, Mateta, Hughes, Lokonga, McArthur, Richards.

Inside info

Wolves

Penalty taker Ruben Neves

Assist ace Matheus Nunes

Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson

Card magnet Nelson Semedo

Crystal Palace

Penalty taker Odsonne Edouard

Assist ace Michael Olise

Set-piece aerial threat Joachim Andersen

Card magnet Cheick Doucoure

