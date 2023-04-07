Wolves v Chelsea predictions: Blues unlikely to mark Lampard return with a win

When to bet on Wolves v Chelsea

Saturday 3pm

Best bet

Draw

1pt 5-2 bet365

Wolves v Chelsea odds

Wolves 16-5

Chelsea 19-20

Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Wolves v Chelsea team news

Wolves

Sasa Kalajdzic and Chiquinho are injured, while Jonny and Ruben Neves are suspended

Chelsea

Armando Broja, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta are all sidelined.

Wolves v Chelsea predictions

Chelsea confirmed this week that Frank Lampard will take charge of the team for the rest of the season and the Blues legend has plenty of work to do with the club 14 points adrift of the Champions League places heading into the weekend.

Lampard was in the stands as Chelsea were held to a 0-0 draw by Liverpool on Tuesday night and that was the third game on the spin without a win in the Premier League.

In their last two matches they have failed to score despite amassing a total 39 shots and given their inefficacy in front of goal, a draw could be the best bet when they face Wolves at Molineux.

Wolves are in the midst of a relegation battle after one win in their last seven matches and could also be content to settle for a share of the spoils in the Midlands.

Key stat

These clubs have drawn 16 league games between them this season.

Probable teams

Wolves (4-2-3-1): Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno; Nunes, Lemina; Neto, Sarabia, Podence; Cunha.

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Arrizabalaga; James, Fofana, Koulibaly, Chilwell; Kante, Fernandez; Sterling, Mount, Felix; Havertz.

Inside info

Wolves

Penalty taker Matheus Cunha

Assist ace Nelson Semedo

Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson

Card magnet Nelson Semedo

Chelsea

Penalty taker Kai Havertz

Assist ace Mason Mount

Set-piece aerial threat Kalidou Koulibaly

Card magnet Kalidou Koulibaly

