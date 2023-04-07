Wolves v Chelsea predictions: Blues unlikely to mark Lampard return with a win
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Wolves v Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet on Wolves v Chelsea
Saturday 3pm
Best bet
Draw
1pt 5-2 bet365
Wolves v Chelsea odds
Wolves 16-5
Chelsea 19-20
Draw 5-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Wolves v Chelsea team news
Wolves
Sasa Kalajdzic and Chiquinho are injured, while Jonny and Ruben Neves are suspended
Chelsea
Armando Broja, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta are all sidelined.
Wolves v Chelsea predictions
Chelsea confirmed this week that Frank Lampard will take charge of the team for the rest of the season and the Blues legend has plenty of work to do with the club 14 points adrift of the Champions League places heading into the weekend.
Lampard was in the stands as Chelsea were held to a 0-0 draw by Liverpool on Tuesday night and that was the third game on the spin without a win in the Premier League.
In their last two matches they have failed to score despite amassing a total 39 shots and given their inefficacy in front of goal, a draw could be the best bet when they face Wolves at Molineux.
Wolves are in the midst of a relegation battle after one win in their last seven matches and could also be content to settle for a share of the spoils in the Midlands.
Key stat
These clubs have drawn 16 league games between them this season.
Probable teams
Wolves (4-2-3-1): Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno; Nunes, Lemina; Neto, Sarabia, Podence; Cunha.
Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Arrizabalaga; James, Fofana, Koulibaly, Chilwell; Kante, Fernandez; Sterling, Mount, Felix; Havertz.
Inside info
Wolves
Penalty taker Matheus Cunha
Assist ace Nelson Semedo
Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson
Card magnet Nelson Semedo
Chelsea
Penalty taker Kai Havertz
Assist ace Mason Mount
Set-piece aerial threat Kalidou Koulibaly
Card magnet Kalidou Koulibaly
