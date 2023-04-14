Wolves v Brentford predictions and odds: Bees to recapture buzz
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Wolves v Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet on Wolves v Brentford
Saturday 3pm
Best bet
Brentford
1pt 21-10 bet365
Wolves v Brentford odds
Wolves 6-4
Brentford 2-1
Draw 9-4
Odds correct at time of publishing
Wolves v Brentford team news
Wolves
Sasa Kalajdzic and Chiquinho are injured while Ruben Neves and Jonny are suspended. Boubacar Traore is a doubt but Matheus Nunes should be back.
Brentford
Keane Lewis Potter, Kristoffer Ajer and Pontus Jansson are out, Frank Onyeka is a doubt.
Wolves v Brentford predictions
Brentford have suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time this season but Thomas Frank’s side have still lost only seven times in this campaign, a figure bettered only y the top four, and they are fancied to get the better of Wolves.
The Bees were unlucky to lose 2-1 to Newcastle last weekend as Ivan Toney missed one of the two penalties they were awarded, and they could get immediate compensation in the Midlands.
Only Everton have scored fewer goals than Wolves’ 24 this season and Brentford have netted almost double that amount with a tally of 47.
Despite their 1-0 win over Chelsea last weekend, the hosts still look vulnerable against a motivated Bees side, who are clinging on to an outside chance of a European spot.
Only three teams have lost more games than Julen Lopetegui’s men and the visitors’ attacking talents can bolster that tally.
Key stat
Brentford's tally of 47 goals scored this season is nearly double Wolves' total of 24
Probable teams
Wolves (4-4-2): Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Toti; Nunes, Gomes, Lemina, Podence; Costa, Cunha
Brentford (3-5-2): Raya; Zanka, Pinnock, Mee; Hickey, Dasilva, Norgaard, Jensen, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney
Inside info
Wolves
Penalty taker Matheus Cunha/Daniel Podence
Assist ace Matheus Nunes
Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson
Card magnet Nelson Semedo
Brentford
Penalty taker Ivan Toney
Assist ace Bryan Mbeumo
Set-piece aerial threat Ben Mee
Card magnet Ivan Toney
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport