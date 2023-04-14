Racing Post logo
Premier League

Wolves v Brentford predictions and odds: Bees to recapture buzz

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Wolves v Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday

Brentford striker Ivan Toney
Brentford's Ivan Toney is a goal threatCredit: David Rogers

When to bet on Wolves v Brentford 

Saturday 3pm

Best bet

Brentford
1pt 21-10 bet365

Wolves v Brentford odds

Wolves 6-4
Brentford 2-1
Draw 9-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Wolves v Brentford team news

Wolves
Sasa Kalajdzic and Chiquinho are injured while Ruben Neves and Jonny are suspended. Boubacar Traore is a doubt but Matheus Nunes should be back.

Brentford
Keane Lewis Potter, Kristoffer Ajer and Pontus Jansson are out, Frank Onyeka is a doubt.

Wolves v Brentford predictions

Brentford have suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time this season but Thomas Frank’s side have still lost only seven times in this campaign, a figure bettered only y the top four, and they are fancied to get the better of Wolves.

The Bees were unlucky to lose 2-1 to Newcastle last weekend as Ivan Toney missed one of the two penalties they were awarded, and they could get immediate compensation in the Midlands.

Only Everton have scored fewer goals than Wolves’ 24 this season and Brentford have netted almost double that amount with a tally of 47. 

Despite their 1-0 win over Chelsea last weekend, the hosts still look vulnerable against a motivated Bees side, who are clinging on to an outside chance of a European spot.

Only three teams have lost more games than Julen Lopetegui’s men and the visitors’ attacking talents can bolster that tally.

Key stat

Brentford's tally of 47 goals scored this season is nearly double Wolves' total of 24

Probable teams

Wolves (4-4-2): Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Toti; Nunes, Gomes, Lemina, Podence; Costa, Cunha

Brentford (3-5-2): Raya; Zanka, Pinnock, Mee; Hickey, Dasilva, Norgaard, Jensen, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney

Inside info

Wolves

Penalty taker Matheus Cunha/Daniel Podence
Assist ace Matheus Nunes
Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson
Card magnet Nelson Semedo

Brentford 

Penalty taker Ivan Toney
Assist ace Bryan Mbeumo
Set-piece aerial threat Ben Mee
Card magnet Ivan Toney

author image
Joe CaseyRacing Post Sport
Published on 14 April 2023Last updated 14:16, 14 April 2023
icon
