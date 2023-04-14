Wolves v Brentford predictions and odds: Bees to recapture buzz

When to bet on Wolves v Brentford

Saturday 3pm

Best bet

Brentford

1pt 21-10 bet365

Wolves v Brentford odds

Wolves 6-4

Brentford 2-1

Draw 9-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Wolves v Brentford team news

Wolves

Sasa Kalajdzic and Chiquinho are injured while Ruben Neves and Jonny are suspended. Boubacar Traore is a doubt but Matheus Nunes should be back.

Brentford

Keane Lewis Potter, Kristoffer Ajer and Pontus Jansson are out, Frank Onyeka is a doubt.

Wolves v Brentford predictions

Brentford have suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time this season but Thomas Frank’s side have still lost only seven times in this campaign, a figure bettered only y the top four, and they are fancied to get the better of Wolves.

The Bees were unlucky to lose 2-1 to Newcastle last weekend as Ivan Toney missed one of the two penalties they were awarded, and they could get immediate compensation in the Midlands.

Only Everton have scored fewer goals than Wolves’ 24 this season and Brentford have netted almost double that amount with a tally of 47.

Despite their 1-0 win over Chelsea last weekend, the hosts still look vulnerable against a motivated Bees side, who are clinging on to an outside chance of a European spot.

Only three teams have lost more games than Julen Lopetegui’s men and the visitors’ attacking talents can bolster that tally.

Key stat

Brentford's tally of 47 goals scored this season is nearly double Wolves' total of 24

Probable teams

Wolves (4-4-2): Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Toti; Nunes, Gomes, Lemina, Podence; Costa, Cunha

Brentford (3-5-2): Raya; Zanka, Pinnock, Mee; Hickey, Dasilva, Norgaard, Jensen, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney

Inside info

Wolves

Penalty taker Matheus Cunha/Daniel Podence

Assist ace Matheus Nunes

Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson

Card magnet Nelson Semedo

Brentford

Penalty taker Ivan Toney

Assist ace Bryan Mbeumo

Set-piece aerial threat Ben Mee

Card magnet Ivan Toney

Follow us on Twitter