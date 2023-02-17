Wolves v Bournemouth predictions: Shot-shy Cherries are up against it

When to bet

3pm Saturday

Best bet

Wolves & under 3.5 goals

1pt 5-4 BoyleSports, Coral, Ladbrokes

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Team news

Wolves

Mario Lemina is still suspended and forward Hee-chan Hwang is ruled out with a thigh injury.

Bournemouth

The game could come too early for Junior Stanislas, while Lewis Cook is still struggling with a knee problem.

Match preview

A 1-1 draw against Newcastle will have raised some spirits at Bournemouth but the Cherries have still won just one of their last 13 games and it is difficult to see them getting anything from their trip to Wolves.

It was not that long ago that their opponents were in the thick of the relegation scrap but they have shown a marked improvement - the two losses they have suffered in their last seven games came against the two Manchester clubs.

A win at Southampton may be little to crow about but the fact they did it playing with ten men for more than an hour is still impressive, as was their recent 3-0 home win over Liverpool that set Molineux rocking.

The Cherries have failed to find the net in seven of their Premier League games on the road this season and their visit to the Black Country only looks likely to worsen their relegation predicament.

Key stat

Bournemouth have failed to score in five of their last six Premier League away games

Probable teams

Wolves (4-2-3-1): Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Moutinho, Neves; A Traore, Nunes, Sarabia; Cunha

Bournemouth (4-4-1-1): Neto; Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Zemura; Ouattara, Lerma, Billing, Anthony; Traore; Solanke

Inside info

Wolves

Penalty taker Ruben Neves

Assist ace Ruben Neves

Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson

Card magnet Ruben Neves

Bournemouth

Penalty taker Dominic Solanke

Assist ace Dominic Solanke

Set-piece aerial threat Philip Billing

Card magnet Adam Smith

Follow us on Twitter