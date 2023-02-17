Wolves v Bournemouth predictions: Shot-shy Cherries are up against it
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Wolves v Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet
3pm Saturday
Best bet
Wolves & under 3.5 goals
1pt 5-4 BoyleSports, Coral, Ladbrokes
Team news
Wolves
Mario Lemina is still suspended and forward Hee-chan Hwang is ruled out with a thigh injury.
Bournemouth
The game could come too early for Junior Stanislas, while Lewis Cook is still struggling with a knee problem.
Match preview
A 1-1 draw against Newcastle will have raised some spirits at Bournemouth but the Cherries have still won just one of their last 13 games and it is difficult to see them getting anything from their trip to Wolves.
It was not that long ago that their opponents were in the thick of the relegation scrap but they have shown a marked improvement - the two losses they have suffered in their last seven games came against the two Manchester clubs.
A win at Southampton may be little to crow about but the fact they did it playing with ten men for more than an hour is still impressive, as was their recent 3-0 home win over Liverpool that set Molineux rocking.
The Cherries have failed to find the net in seven of their Premier League games on the road this season and their visit to the Black Country only looks likely to worsen their relegation predicament.
Key stat
Bournemouth have failed to score in five of their last six Premier League away games
Probable teams
Wolves (4-2-3-1): Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Moutinho, Neves; A Traore, Nunes, Sarabia; Cunha
Bournemouth (4-4-1-1): Neto; Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Zemura; Ouattara, Lerma, Billing, Anthony; Traore; Solanke
Inside info
Wolves
Penalty taker Ruben Neves
Assist ace Ruben Neves
Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson
Card magnet Ruben Neves
Bournemouth
Penalty taker Dominic Solanke
Assist ace Dominic Solanke
Set-piece aerial threat Philip Billing
Card magnet Adam Smith
