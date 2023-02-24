West Ham v Nottingham Forest predictions: Hammers set for more frustration at London Stadium

When to bet

3pm Saturday

Best bet

Under 1.5 West Ham goals

2pts 5-6 BoyleSports

Team news

West Ham

Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen are doubts and Kurt Zouma is likely to miss out along with Maxwel Cornet.

Nottingham Forest

Jesse Lingard and Ryan Yates will be assessed. Willy Boly, Scott McKenna, Taiwo Awoniyi, Serge Aurier, Dean Henderson, Moussa Niakhate, Omar Richards and Giulian Biancone are injured.

Match preview

West Ham have won only two of their last 14 Premier League matches, against fellow strugglers Everton and Bournemouth, and there must be better odds-on shots on this weekend's coupon than the Hammers to beat Nottingham Forest.

The Tricky Trees held champions Manchester City to a 1-1 draw in their last league fixture and they are unlikely to roll over at the London Stadium.

Forest have conceded only five times in seven league games since the turn of the year so backing West Ham to score no more than one goal could be the way to go.

Steve Cooper's men rode their luck to win August's reverse fixture 1-0 at the City Ground but they look a more accomplished side now, despite a lengthy injury list.

Forest have scored only three goals in 11 away games but their defence can frustrate a home side who have found the net more than once in only two of their last 11 league matches.

Probable teams

West Ham (3-4-2-1): Fabianski; Kehrer, Ogbonna, Aguerd; Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Emerson; Bowen, Benrahma; Antonio

Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Navas; Williams, Felipe, Worrall, Lodi; Shelvey, Mangala; Johnson, Gibbs-White, Scarpa; Wood

