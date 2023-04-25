West Ham v Liverpool predictions and odds: In-form Jota could hurt Hammers
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for West Ham v Liverpool in the Premier League on Wednesday
Where to watch West Ham v Liverpool
BT Sport 2, 7.45pm
Best bet
Diogo Jota to be first goalscorer
1pt 6-1 Hills
West Ham v Liverpool odds
West Ham 29-10
Liverpool 20-23
Draw 29-10
Odds correct at time of publishing
West Ham v Liverpool team news
West Ham
Gianluca Scamacca remains sidelined after knee surgery.
Liverpool
Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Calvin Ramsay and Stefan Bajcetic miss out for the Reds.
West Ham v Liverpool predictions
West Ham pulled further clear of the relegation zone thanks to Sunday's 4-0 Premier League win at Bournemouth but their defence can expect a tougher test against Liverpool.
While the Reds' rearguard remains a concern for Jurgen Klopp, his forwards are flying after a 2-2 draw with Arsenal, a 6-1 win at Leeds and a 3-2 home victory over Nottingham Forest last weekend.
The Hammers were 3-0 up at the break against Bournemouth but have been slowly away in their last two home league matches, going 2-0 down inside 13 minutes against Newcastle, who went on to win 5-1, and conceding twice in the first ten minutes of the 2-2 draw with Arsenal.
Liverpool's Diogo Jota looks a prime candidate to score first on Wednesday. The Portugal international is looking sharp after a long injury layoff, bagging braces in the wins over Leeds and Forest. He had nine shots at goal in those two games and can cause problems for an inconsistent Irons defence.
Key stat
West Ham have conceded a goal in the first 20 minutes of six of their last nine home league matches.
Probable teams
West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Antonio
Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Jota
Inside info
West Ham
Penalty taker Said Benrahama
Assist ace Jarrod Bowen
Set-piece aerial threat Kurt Zouma
Card magnet Nayef Aguerd
Liverpool
Penalty taker Mohamed Salah
Assist ace Andrew Robertson
Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk
Card magnet Fabinho
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport