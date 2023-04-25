Racing Post logo
Premier League

West Ham v Liverpool predictions and odds: In-form Jota could hurt Hammers

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for West Ham v Liverpool in the Premier League on Wednesday

Diogo Jota is back among the goals for Liverpool
Diogo Jota is back among the goals for LiverpoolCredit: Will Palmer/Allstar

Where to watch West Ham v Liverpool

BT Sport 2, 7.45pm

Best bet

Diogo Jota to be first goalscorer
1pt 6-1 Hills

West Ham v Liverpool odds

West Ham 29-10
Liverpool 20-23
Draw 29-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

West Ham v Liverpool team news

West Ham
Gianluca Scamacca remains sidelined after knee surgery.

Liverpool 
Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Calvin Ramsay and Stefan Bajcetic miss out for the Reds.

West Ham v Liverpool predictions

West Ham pulled further clear of the relegation zone thanks to Sunday's 4-0 Premier League win at Bournemouth but their defence can expect a tougher test against Liverpool.

While the Reds' rearguard remains a concern for Jurgen Klopp, his forwards are flying after a 2-2 draw with Arsenal, a 6-1 win at Leeds and a 3-2 home victory over Nottingham Forest last weekend.

The Hammers were 3-0 up at the break against Bournemouth but have been slowly away in their last two home league matches, going 2-0 down inside 13 minutes against Newcastle, who went on to win 5-1, and conceding twice in the first ten minutes of the 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

Liverpool's Diogo Jota looks a prime candidate to score first on Wednesday. The Portugal international is looking sharp after a long injury layoff, bagging braces in the wins over Leeds and Forest. He had nine shots at goal in those two games and can cause problems for an inconsistent Irons defence.

Key stat

West Ham have conceded a goal in the first 20 minutes of six of their last nine home league matches.

Probable teams

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Antonio

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Jota

Inside info

West Ham

Penalty taker Said Benrahama
Assist ace Jarrod Bowen
Set-piece aerial threat Kurt Zouma
Card magnet Nayef Aguerd

Liverpool

Penalty taker Mohamed Salah
Assist ace Andrew Robertson
Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk
Card magnet Fabinho

Today's top sports betting stories

author image
James MiltonRacing Post Sport
Published on 25 April 2023
