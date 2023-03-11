West Ham v Aston Villa predictions: Both teams to play their part in close encounter
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for West Ham v Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday
When to bet on West Ham v Aston Villa
Kick-off 2pm Sunday
Best bet
Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals
2pts 7-5 bet365, BoyleSports
West Ham v Aston Villa odds
West Ham 5-4
Aston Villa 12-5
Draw 23-10
Odds correct at time of publish
Betting offers
- Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
- Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
- Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
- To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
- Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
- New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here
West Ham v Aston Villa team news
West Ham
Lukasz Fabianski and Vladimir Coufal are set to miss out, while Michail Antonio, Flynn Downes and Lucas Paqueta all face late fitness tests.
Aston Villa
Philippe Coutinho, Jed Steer and Boubacar Kamara are out, while Diego Carlos and Leandro Dendoncker are doubts.
West Ham v Aston Villa predictions
West Ham’s solid performances in Europe continued in midweek as they beat AEK Larnaca 2-0 and they will be hoping to translate that form into their domestic campaign, which has been seriously underwhelming.
The Hammers are in a Premier League relegation dogfight after a season full of struggles in front of goal and under-par displays, culminating in a 4-0 defeat away to Brighton last time out.
However, their improved home form - they have taken seven points from the last nine available at the London Stadium - means they are 5-4 shots to defeat an Aston Villa side who have won four of their last seven matches.
That looks short enough for a Hammers team who have won just six of their 25 matches and the safer play could be to back both teams to find the net and over 2.5 goals.
West Ham and Aston Villa have both scored in five of the sides' last six meetings, while both teams have found the net in six of the visitors’ last nine games in all competitions.
Key stat
Four of the last five meetings between these sides have seen both teams score and three or more goals.
Probable teams
West Ham (4-2-3-1): Areola; Johnson, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Emerson; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Ings
Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; Luiz, McGinn; Bailey, Buendia, Ramsey; Watkins
Inside info
West Ham
Penalty taker Jarrod Bowen/Declan Rice
Assist ace Said Benrahma
Set-piece aerial threat Tomas Soucek
Card magnet Declan Rice
Aston Villa
Penalty taker Ollie Watkins
Assist ace Douglas Luiz
Set-piece aerial threat Tyrone Mings
Card magnet John McGinn
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport