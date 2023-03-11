Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Premier League

West Ham v Aston Villa predictions: Both teams to play their part in close encounter

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for West Ham v Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday

Tomas Soucek may be an aerial threat for West Ham
Tomas Soucek may be an aerial threat for West HamCredit: Ian MacNicol

When to bet on West Ham v Aston Villa

Kick-off 2pm Sunday

Best bet

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals
2pts 7-5 bet365, BoyleSports

West Ham v Aston Villa odds

West Ham 5-4
Aston Villa 12-5
Draw 23-10

Odds correct at time of publish

Betting offers

  • Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
  • Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
  • Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
  • To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
  • Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
  • New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here

West Ham v Aston Villa team news

West Ham
Lukasz Fabianski and Vladimir Coufal are set to miss out, while Michail Antonio, Flynn Downes and Lucas Paqueta all face late fitness tests.

Aston Villa
Philippe Coutinho, Jed Steer and Boubacar Kamara are out, while Diego Carlos and Leandro Dendoncker are doubts.

West Ham v Aston Villa predictions

West Ham’s solid performances in Europe continued in midweek as they beat AEK Larnaca 2-0 and they will be hoping to translate that form into their domestic campaign, which has been seriously underwhelming.

The Hammers are in a Premier League relegation dogfight after a season full of struggles in front of goal and under-par displays, culminating in a 4-0 defeat away to Brighton last time out.

However, their improved home form - they have taken seven points from the last nine available at the London Stadium - means they are 5-4 shots to defeat an Aston Villa side who have won four of their last seven matches.

That looks short enough for a Hammers team who have won just six of their 25 matches and the safer play could be to back both teams to find the net and over 2.5 goals.

West Ham and Aston Villa have both scored in five of the sides' last six meetings, while both teams have found the net in six of the visitors’ last nine games in all competitions.

Key stat

Four of the last five meetings between these sides have seen both teams score and three or more goals.

Probable teams

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Areola; Johnson, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Emerson; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Ings

Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; Luiz, McGinn; Bailey, Buendia, Ramsey; Watkins 

Inside info

West Ham

Penalty taker Jarrod Bowen/Declan Rice
Assist ace Said Benrahma
Set-piece aerial threat Tomas Soucek
Card magnet Declan Rice

Aston Villa

Penalty taker Ollie Watkins
Assist ace Douglas Luiz
Set-piece aerial threat Tyrone Mings
Card magnet John McGinn

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Joe CaseyRacing Post Sport
Published on 11 March 2023Last updated 15:00, 11 March 2023
icon
more inPremier League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inPremier League