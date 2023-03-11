West Ham v Aston Villa predictions: Both teams to play their part in close encounter

When to bet on West Ham v Aston Villa

Kick-off 2pm Sunday

Best bet

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals

2pts 7-5 bet365, BoyleSports

West Ham v Aston Villa odds

West Ham 5-4

Aston Villa 12-5

Draw 23-10



Odds correct at time of publish

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

West Ham v Aston Villa team news

West Ham

Lukasz Fabianski and Vladimir Coufal are set to miss out, while Michail Antonio, Flynn Downes and Lucas Paqueta all face late fitness tests.

Aston Villa

Philippe Coutinho, Jed Steer and Boubacar Kamara are out, while Diego Carlos and Leandro Dendoncker are doubts.

West Ham v Aston Villa predictions

West Ham’s solid performances in Europe continued in midweek as they beat AEK Larnaca 2-0 and they will be hoping to translate that form into their domestic campaign, which has been seriously underwhelming.

The Hammers are in a Premier League relegation dogfight after a season full of struggles in front of goal and under-par displays, culminating in a 4-0 defeat away to Brighton last time out.

However, their improved home form - they have taken seven points from the last nine available at the London Stadium - means they are 5-4 shots to defeat an Aston Villa side who have won four of their last seven matches.

That looks short enough for a Hammers team who have won just six of their 25 matches and the safer play could be to back both teams to find the net and over 2.5 goals.

West Ham and Aston Villa have both scored in five of the sides' last six meetings, while both teams have found the net in six of the visitors’ last nine games in all competitions.

Key stat

Four of the last five meetings between these sides have seen both teams score and three or more goals.

Probable teams

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Areola; Johnson, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Emerson; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Ings

Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; Luiz, McGinn; Bailey, Buendia, Ramsey; Watkins

Inside info

West Ham

Penalty taker Jarrod Bowen/Declan Rice

Assist ace Said Benrahma

Set-piece aerial threat Tomas Soucek

Card magnet Declan Rice

Aston Villa

Penalty taker Ollie Watkins

Assist ace Douglas Luiz

Set-piece aerial threat Tyrone Mings

Card magnet John McGinn

Follow us on Twitter