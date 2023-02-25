Tottenham v Chelsea predictions: London rivals look difficult to split

Where to watch

Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League, 1.30pm Sunday

Best bet

Draw

1pt 23-10 Betfair

Team news

Tottenham

Spurs have no fresh injury concerns but Rodrigo Bentacur, Yves Bissouma, Hugo Lloris and Ryan Sessegnon are all out.

Chelsea

Cesar Azpilicueta is out with a head injury while N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic remain sidelined.

Match preview

As Graham Potter continues to struggle to ignite Chelsea's season and patience begins to wear thin, history suggests a trip to Tottenham should be just the thing he was looking for.

The Blues have won their last four league and cup visits without conceding and it is 12 meetings since they last came a cropper against their rivals from north London. Three points in previous seasons would have been considered a given.

However, this isn't a usual campaign for the Stamford Bridge outfit as they languish in mid-table and, with no success on the road since October 16, they have been difficult to fancy.

Just one of their last 11 games has featured three or more goals and they have scored more than one goal on just one occasion in their 14 games since that win at Aston Villa, so that hardly points to this one being a thriller.

However, this looks like a game from which they can earn a point. In just one of those seven winless road trips were they thumped - a 4-1 loss at Potter's former club Brighton - and their 2-1 defeat at Fulham owed much to playing the last half an hour with ten men following Joao Felix's red card.

For Spurs, it will be a question of building on a performance against West Ham which was efficient enough to earn a 2-0 win, even though their opponents were poor.

Chelsea look unlikely to afford the space that Antonio Conte's side were able to exploit to create well-worked goals from Emerson Royal and Heung-Min Son, and this game could become a grind.

The Blues have earned draws at Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and West Ham since the turn of the year and this could be another one.

Key stat

Chelsea have failed to win any of their last seven league away games

Probable teams

Tottenham (3-4-3): Forster; Romero, Dier, Davies; Royal, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Subs: Tanganga, Moura, Sanchez, Richarlison, Porro, Lenglet, Danjuma

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Kepa; James, Silva, Badiashile, Chilwell; Kovacic, Fenrnadez; Sterling, Felix, Mount; Havertz.

Subs: Madueke, D Fofana, W Fofana, Gallgher, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Zakaria

Inside info

Tottenham

Penalty taker Harry Kane

Assist ace Harry Kane

Set-piece aerial threat Eric Dier

Card magnet Cristian Romero

Chelsea

Penalty taker Kai Havertz

Assist ace Raheem Sterling

Set-piece aerial threat Thiago Silva

Card magnet Reece James

