Tottenham v Chelsea predictions: London rivals look difficult to split
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Tottenham v Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday
Where to watch
Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League, 1.30pm Sunday
Best bet
Draw
1pt 23-10 Betfair
Team news
Tottenham
Spurs have no fresh injury concerns but Rodrigo Bentacur, Yves Bissouma, Hugo Lloris and Ryan Sessegnon are all out.
Chelsea
Cesar Azpilicueta is out with a head injury while N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic remain sidelined.
Match preview
As Graham Potter continues to struggle to ignite Chelsea's season and patience begins to wear thin, history suggests a trip to Tottenham should be just the thing he was looking for.
The Blues have won their last four league and cup visits without conceding and it is 12 meetings since they last came a cropper against their rivals from north London. Three points in previous seasons would have been considered a given.
However, this isn't a usual campaign for the Stamford Bridge outfit as they languish in mid-table and, with no success on the road since October 16, they have been difficult to fancy.
Just one of their last 11 games has featured three or more goals and they have scored more than one goal on just one occasion in their 14 games since that win at Aston Villa, so that hardly points to this one being a thriller.
However, this looks like a game from which they can earn a point. In just one of those seven winless road trips were they thumped - a 4-1 loss at Potter's former club Brighton - and their 2-1 defeat at Fulham owed much to playing the last half an hour with ten men following Joao Felix's red card.
For Spurs, it will be a question of building on a performance against West Ham which was efficient enough to earn a 2-0 win, even though their opponents were poor.
Chelsea look unlikely to afford the space that Antonio Conte's side were able to exploit to create well-worked goals from Emerson Royal and Heung-Min Son, and this game could become a grind.
The Blues have earned draws at Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and West Ham since the turn of the year and this could be another one.
Key stat
Chelsea have failed to win any of their last seven league away games
Probable teams
Tottenham (3-4-3): Forster; Romero, Dier, Davies; Royal, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son
Subs: Tanganga, Moura, Sanchez, Richarlison, Porro, Lenglet, Danjuma
Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Kepa; James, Silva, Badiashile, Chilwell; Kovacic, Fenrnadez; Sterling, Felix, Mount; Havertz.
Subs: Madueke, D Fofana, W Fofana, Gallgher, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Zakaria
Inside info
Tottenham
Penalty taker Harry Kane
Assist ace Harry Kane
Set-piece aerial threat Eric Dier
Card magnet Cristian Romero
Chelsea
Penalty taker Kai Havertz
Assist ace Raheem Sterling
Set-piece aerial threat Thiago Silva
Card magnet Reece James
Today's top sports betting stories
