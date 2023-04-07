Tottenham v Brighton predictions: High-scoring affair fancied between European chasers

When to bet on Tottenham v Brighton

Saturday 3pm

Best bet

Over 3.5 goals

1pt 11-5 bet365

Tottenham v Brighton odds

Tottenham 13-8

Brighton 13-8

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Tottenham v Brighton team news

Tottenham

Emerson Royal, Ben Davies, Yves Bissouma, Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Bentancur are injured while Lucas Moura is suspended. Richarlison is a doubt.

Brighton

Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder and Jeremy Sarmiento are out while Tariq Lamptey, Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo are doubts.

Tottenham v Brighton predictions

A late Michael Keane equaliser for Everton on Monday further dampened the mood surrounding the Tottenham camp, which could hardly be in starker contrast to their opponents today, Brighton.

The Seagulls have lost just one of their last 15 matches in all competitions and have won ten of those.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side are now just four points behind Spurs with two games in hand with the north London club winning just one of their last six matches in all competitions.

Under the Italian, Brighton have become one of the highest-scoring sides in the division, hitting 17 goals in their last six games and 12 of their league games this season have produced three or more goals.

Two of Spurs’ last three matches have also featured four goals or more and this could be a high-scoring affair between two sides chasing European football.

Key stat

Tottenham have gone 24 league games at home without a draw

Probable teams

Tottenham (3-4-2-1): Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Porro, Skipp, Hojberg, Perisic; Kulusevski, Son; Kane

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Steele; Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Grob, Caicedo; March, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson

Inside info

Tottenham

Penalty taker Harry Kane

Assist ace Dejan Kulusevski

Set-piece aerial threat Eric Dier

Card magnet Christian Romero

Brighton

Penalty taker Alexis Mac Allister

Assist ace Solly March

Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk

Card magnet Moises Caicedo

Follow us on Twitter