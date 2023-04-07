Racing Post logo
Premier League

Tottenham v Brighton predictions: High-scoring affair fancied between European chasers

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Tottenham v Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday

Harry Kane and Tottenham can contribute to a high-scoring affair against Brighton
Harry Kane and Tottenham can contribute to a high-scoring affair against BrightonCredit: Alex Pantling - UEFA

When to bet on Tottenham v Brighton

Saturday 3pm

Best bet

Over 3.5 goals
1pt 11-5 bet365

Tottenham v Brighton odds

Tottenham 13-8
Brighton 13-8
Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Tottenham v Brighton team news

Tottenham
Emerson Royal, Ben Davies, Yves Bissouma, Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Bentancur are injured while Lucas Moura is suspended. Richarlison is a doubt.

Brighton
Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder and Jeremy Sarmiento are out while Tariq Lamptey, Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo are doubts.

Tottenham v Brighton predictions

A late Michael Keane equaliser for Everton on Monday further dampened the mood surrounding the Tottenham camp, which could hardly be in starker contrast to their opponents today, Brighton.

The Seagulls have lost just one of their last 15 matches in all competitions and have won ten of those.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side are now just four points behind Spurs with two games in hand with the north London club winning just one of their last six matches in all competitions.

Under the Italian, Brighton have become one of the highest-scoring sides in the division, hitting 17 goals in their last six games and 12 of their league games this season have produced three or more goals.

Two of Spurs’ last three matches have also featured four goals or more and this could be a high-scoring affair between two sides chasing European football.  

Key stat

Tottenham have gone 24 league games at home without a draw

Probable teams

Tottenham (3-4-2-1): Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Porro, Skipp, Hojberg, Perisic; Kulusevski, Son; Kane

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Steele; Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Grob, Caicedo; March, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson

Inside info

Tottenham

Penalty taker Harry Kane
Assist ace Dejan Kulusevski
Set-piece aerial threat Eric Dier
Card magnet Christian Romero

Brighton

Penalty taker Alexis Mac Allister
Assist ace Solly March
Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk
Card magnet Moises Caicedo

Published on 7 April 2023Last updated 13:14, 7 April 2023
