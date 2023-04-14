Racing Post logo
Premier League

Tottenham v Bournemouth predictions and odds: Spurs to enjoy home comforts

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Tottenham v Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday

Harry Kane and Tottenham will expect to come out on top against BournemouthCredit: Alex Pantling - UEFA

When to bet on Tottenham v Bournemouth 

Saturday 3pm

Best bet

Tottenham to win and both teams to score
1pt 21-10 bet365

Tottenham v Bournemouth odds

Tottenham 4-9
Bournemouth 13-2
Draw 7-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Tottenham v Bournemouth team news

Tottenham
Rodrigo Bentancur, Ben Davies, Ryan Sessegnong, Yves Bissouma, Lucas Moura and Emerson Royal are all out.

Bournemouth
Ryan Fredericks and Junior Stanislas are out while Hamed Traore and Marcos Senesi are doubts.

Tottenham v Bournemouth predictions

Bournemouth are making a real fist of avoiding relegation but they have struggled on the road this season and may come up short against Tottenham.

The Cherries have lost eight of their last ten away games and face a Spurs side who have been solid on home soil, winning 11 of their 15 matches in their own back yard.

Bournemouth should be able to get on the scoresheet, however, as they have netted in seven of their last nine games, a run which includes three wins in their last five matches. 

Gary O’Neil’s side are out to 11-4 to stay up as a result but they might be cut after defeat in this clash, particularly given that Spurs have won six of the last eight head-to-heads between the two.

Take the home side to get the victory with both teams finding the net. 

Key stat

Both teams have scored in Tottenham's last four matches

Probable teams

Tottenham (3-4-2-1): Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Kulusevski, Heung-Min; Kane

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Smith, Stephens, Mepham, Kelly; Rothwell, Lerma; Christie, Billing, Ouattara; Solanke

Inside info

Tottenham

Penalty taker Harry Kane
Assist ace Dejan Kulusevski
Set-piece aerial threat Eric Dier
Card magnet Christian Romero

Bournemouth

Penalty taker Dominic Solanke
Assist ace Dango Ouattara
Set-piece aerial threat Dominic Solanke
Card magnet Adam Smith

author image
Joe CaseyRacing Post Sport
Published on 14 April 2023Last updated 14:28, 14 April 2023
