Tottenham v Bournemouth predictions and odds: Spurs to enjoy home comforts
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Tottenham v Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet on Tottenham v Bournemouth
Saturday 3pm
Best bet
Tottenham to win and both teams to score
1pt 21-10 bet365
Tottenham v Bournemouth odds
Tottenham 4-9
Bournemouth 13-2
Draw 7-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Tottenham v Bournemouth team news
Tottenham
Rodrigo Bentancur, Ben Davies, Ryan Sessegnong, Yves Bissouma, Lucas Moura and Emerson Royal are all out.
Bournemouth
Ryan Fredericks and Junior Stanislas are out while Hamed Traore and Marcos Senesi are doubts.
Tottenham v Bournemouth predictions
Bournemouth are making a real fist of avoiding relegation but they have struggled on the road this season and may come up short against Tottenham.
The Cherries have lost eight of their last ten away games and face a Spurs side who have been solid on home soil, winning 11 of their 15 matches in their own back yard.
Bournemouth should be able to get on the scoresheet, however, as they have netted in seven of their last nine games, a run which includes three wins in their last five matches.
Gary O’Neil’s side are out to 11-4 to stay up as a result but they might be cut after defeat in this clash, particularly given that Spurs have won six of the last eight head-to-heads between the two.
Take the home side to get the victory with both teams finding the net.
Key stat
Both teams have scored in Tottenham's last four matches
Probable teams
Tottenham (3-4-2-1): Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Kulusevski, Heung-Min; Kane
Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Smith, Stephens, Mepham, Kelly; Rothwell, Lerma; Christie, Billing, Ouattara; Solanke
Inside info
Tottenham
Penalty taker Harry Kane
Assist ace Dejan Kulusevski
Set-piece aerial threat Eric Dier
Card magnet Christian Romero
Bournemouth
Penalty taker Dominic Solanke
Assist ace Dango Ouattara
Set-piece aerial threat Dominic Solanke
Card magnet Adam Smith
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport