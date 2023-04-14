Tottenham v Bournemouth predictions and odds: Spurs to enjoy home comforts

When to bet on Tottenham v Bournemouth

Saturday 3pm

Best bet

Tottenham to win and both teams to score

1pt 21-10 bet365

Tottenham v Bournemouth odds

Tottenham 4-9

Bournemouth 13-2

Draw 7-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Tottenham v Bournemouth team news

Tottenham

Rodrigo Bentancur, Ben Davies, Ryan Sessegnong, Yves Bissouma, Lucas Moura and Emerson Royal are all out.

Bournemouth

Ryan Fredericks and Junior Stanislas are out while Hamed Traore and Marcos Senesi are doubts.

Tottenham v Bournemouth predictions

Bournemouth are making a real fist of avoiding relegation but they have struggled on the road this season and may come up short against Tottenham.

The Cherries have lost eight of their last ten away games and face a Spurs side who have been solid on home soil, winning 11 of their 15 matches in their own back yard.

Bournemouth should be able to get on the scoresheet, however, as they have netted in seven of their last nine games, a run which includes three wins in their last five matches.

Gary O’Neil’s side are out to 11-4 to stay up as a result but they might be cut after defeat in this clash, particularly given that Spurs have won six of the last eight head-to-heads between the two.

Take the home side to get the victory with both teams finding the net.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in Tottenham's last four matches

Probable teams

Tottenham (3-4-2-1): Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Kulusevski, Heung-Min; Kane

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Smith, Stephens, Mepham, Kelly; Rothwell, Lerma; Christie, Billing, Ouattara; Solanke

Inside info

Tottenham

Penalty taker Harry Kane

Assist ace Dejan Kulusevski

Set-piece aerial threat Eric Dier

Card magnet Christian Romero

Bournemouth

Penalty taker Dominic Solanke

Assist ace Dango Ouattara

Set-piece aerial threat Dominic Solanke

Card magnet Adam Smith

Follow us on Twitter