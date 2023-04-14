Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Premier League

Southampton v Crystal Palace predictions and odds: Rejuvenated Eagles value for another win

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Southampton v Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday

Roy Hodgson's return has sparked Crystal Palace into life in the Premier League
Roy Hodgson's return has sparked Crystal Palace into life in the Premier LeagueCredit: James Williamson - AMA

When to bet on Southampton v Crystal Palace

Saturday 3pm

Best bet

Crystal Palace draw no bet
2pt 5-6 Coral

Southampton v Crystal Palace odds

Southampton 9-5
Crystal Palace 17-10
Draw 11-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Southampton v Crystal Palace team news

Southampton
Juan Larios and Tino Livramento are both sidelined for Saints. Romeo Lavia will be assessed.

Crystal Palace 
The Eagles will be without Wilfried Zaha, Nathan Ferguson and Vicente Guaita, while Odsonne Edouard and Chris Richards are doubts.

Southampton v Crystal Palace predictions

Time is running out for Southampton in their battle against relegation in the Premier League and things could go from bad to worse for Saints when they welcome a rejuvenated Crystal Palace to St Mary's.

A few weeks ago this fixture would have been considered one of Southampton's best chances of picking up points but the return of Roy Hodgson has breathed new life into Crystal Palace, who have moved six points clear of the relegation zone.

The Eagles beat Leicester 2-1 at Selhurst Park in their first game under the returning Hodgson at the start of the month before battering Leeds 5-1 at Elland Road last time out.

They were comfortable winners in West Yorkshire despite missing star forward Wilfried Zaha and their renewed cutting edge in attack should see them over the line against Southampton, who have managed only one win in their last eight games in all competitions.

Key stat

Southampton are winless in their last five games.

Probable teams

Southampton (4-4-2): Bazunu; Maitland-Niles, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Walker-Peters; Walcott, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Elyounoussi; Sulemana, Alcaraz.

Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Eze, Doucoure, Schlupp; Olise, Mateta, Ayew.

Inside info

Southampton

Penalty taker James Ward-Prowse
Assist ace James Ward-Prowse
Set-piece aerial threat Jan Bednarek
Card magnet James Ward-Prowse

Crystal Palace

Penalty taker Jean-Phillipe Mateta
Assist ace Michael Olise
Set-piece aerial threat Jean-Phillipe Mateta
Card magnet Cheick Doucoure

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Liam FlinRacing Post Sport
Published on 14 April 2023Last updated 14:12, 14 April 2023
icon
more inPremier League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inPremier League