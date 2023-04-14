Southampton v Crystal Palace predictions and odds: Rejuvenated Eagles value for another win

When to bet on Southampton v Crystal Palace

Saturday 3pm

Best bet

Crystal Palace draw no bet

2pt 5-6 Coral

Southampton v Crystal Palace odds

Southampton 9-5

Crystal Palace 17-10

Draw 11-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Southampton v Crystal Palace team news

Southampton

Juan Larios and Tino Livramento are both sidelined for Saints. Romeo Lavia will be assessed.

Crystal Palace

The Eagles will be without Wilfried Zaha, Nathan Ferguson and Vicente Guaita, while Odsonne Edouard and Chris Richards are doubts.

Southampton v Crystal Palace predictions

Time is running out for Southampton in their battle against relegation in the Premier League and things could go from bad to worse for Saints when they welcome a rejuvenated Crystal Palace to St Mary's.

A few weeks ago this fixture would have been considered one of Southampton's best chances of picking up points but the return of Roy Hodgson has breathed new life into Crystal Palace, who have moved six points clear of the relegation zone.

The Eagles beat Leicester 2-1 at Selhurst Park in their first game under the returning Hodgson at the start of the month before battering Leeds 5-1 at Elland Road last time out.

They were comfortable winners in West Yorkshire despite missing star forward Wilfried Zaha and their renewed cutting edge in attack should see them over the line against Southampton, who have managed only one win in their last eight games in all competitions.

Key stat

Southampton are winless in their last five games.

Probable teams

Southampton (4-4-2): Bazunu; Maitland-Niles, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Walker-Peters; Walcott, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Elyounoussi; Sulemana, Alcaraz.

Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Eze, Doucoure, Schlupp; Olise, Mateta, Ayew.

Inside info

Southampton

Penalty taker James Ward-Prowse

Assist ace James Ward-Prowse

Set-piece aerial threat Jan Bednarek

Card magnet James Ward-Prowse

Crystal Palace

Penalty taker Jean-Phillipe Mateta

Assist ace Michael Olise

Set-piece aerial threat Jean-Phillipe Mateta

Card magnet Cheick Doucoure

