Southampton v Crystal Palace predictions and odds: Rejuvenated Eagles value for another win
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Southampton v Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet on Southampton v Crystal Palace
Saturday 3pm
Best bet
Crystal Palace draw no bet
2pt 5-6 Coral
Southampton v Crystal Palace odds
Southampton 9-5
Crystal Palace 17-10
Draw 11-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Southampton v Crystal Palace team news
Southampton
Juan Larios and Tino Livramento are both sidelined for Saints. Romeo Lavia will be assessed.
Crystal Palace
The Eagles will be without Wilfried Zaha, Nathan Ferguson and Vicente Guaita, while Odsonne Edouard and Chris Richards are doubts.
Southampton v Crystal Palace predictions
Time is running out for Southampton in their battle against relegation in the Premier League and things could go from bad to worse for Saints when they welcome a rejuvenated Crystal Palace to St Mary's.
A few weeks ago this fixture would have been considered one of Southampton's best chances of picking up points but the return of Roy Hodgson has breathed new life into Crystal Palace, who have moved six points clear of the relegation zone.
The Eagles beat Leicester 2-1 at Selhurst Park in their first game under the returning Hodgson at the start of the month before battering Leeds 5-1 at Elland Road last time out.
They were comfortable winners in West Yorkshire despite missing star forward Wilfried Zaha and their renewed cutting edge in attack should see them over the line against Southampton, who have managed only one win in their last eight games in all competitions.
Key stat
Southampton are winless in their last five games.
Probable teams
Southampton (4-4-2): Bazunu; Maitland-Niles, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Walker-Peters; Walcott, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Elyounoussi; Sulemana, Alcaraz.
Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Eze, Doucoure, Schlupp; Olise, Mateta, Ayew.
Inside info
Southampton
Penalty taker James Ward-Prowse
Assist ace James Ward-Prowse
Set-piece aerial threat Jan Bednarek
Card magnet James Ward-Prowse
Crystal Palace
Penalty taker Jean-Phillipe Mateta
Assist ace Michael Olise
Set-piece aerial threat Jean-Phillipe Mateta
Card magnet Cheick Doucoure
