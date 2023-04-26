Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Premier League

Southampton v Bournemouth predictions and odds: South coast rivals can put on a show

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Southampton v Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday

Gary O'Neil will want to see an improved performance from his Bournemouth side
Gary O'Neil will want to see an improved performance from his Bournemouth sideCredit: Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth

Where to watch Southampton v Bournemouth

BT Sport 3, 7.45pm Thursday

Best bet

Over 2.5 goals
1pt 11-10 bet365

Southampton v Bournemouth odds

Southampton 5-4
Bournemouth 9-4
Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Southampton v Bournemouth team news

Southampton
Ainsley Maitland-Niles could return to the starting line-up after being ineligible for last Friday's draw with parent club Arsenal, but Jan Bednarek is a doubt with a head injury. Che Adams, Mislav Orsic, Mohammed Salisu and Juan Larios remain sidelined while Valentino Livramento is short of match fitness.

Bournemouth
Hamed Traore, Ryan Fredericks and Junior Stanislas are all out while Jack Stephens is ineligible to face his parent club.

Southampton v Bournemouth predictions

This is a must-win game for Southampton as their bid to beat the Premier League drop intensifies and their desperation for points could contribute to an entertaining affair with south-coast rivals Bournemouth.

The Saints shared the spoils in a six-goal thriller at Arsenal last Friday but, despite the improved display, remain winless in seven and are rooted to the foot of the Premier League table.

Four wins from their last seven games have given Bournemouth some breathing space in their relegation dogfight but manager Gary O'Neil will demand a positive response after Sunday’s 4-0 shocker at home to West Ham.

Not only did Southampton score three against Arsenal, but they have also held Tottenham to a 3-3 draw and scored in defeat to Manchester City in their last five league outings.

That means the Saints could have some joy against Bournemouth’s backline, whose tally of 63 goals conceded in 32 games is the joint-worst defensive record in the top flight.

However, Bournemouth have taken a huge step forward since the beginning of March and they have been performing exceptionally well on expected-goal figures.

Key stat

Over 2.5 goals has been a winning bet in six of Bournemouth’s last nine league matches.

Probable teams

Southampton (4-2-3-1): Bazunu; Maitland-Niles, Caleta-Car, Bella-Kotchap, Walker-Peters; Ward-Prowse, Lavia; Walcott, Alcaraz, El Younoussi; Onuachu.

Bournemouth (3-4-2-1): Neto; Senesi, Mepham, Kelly; Smith, Rothwell, Lerma, Tavernier; Christie, Billing; Solanke.

Inside info

Southampton

Penalty taker James Ward-Prowse
Assist ace James Ward-Prowse
Set-piece aerial threat Paul Onuachu
Card magnet Romeo Lavia

Bournemouth

Penalty taker Dominic Solanke
Assist ace Marcus Tavernier
Set-piece aerial threat Dominic Solanke
Card magnet Adam Smith

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Aaron AshleyRacing Post Sport
Published on 26 April 2023Last updated 11:42, 26 April 2023
icon
more inPremier League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inPremier League