Southampton v Bournemouth predictions and odds: South coast rivals can put on a show

Southampton v Bournemouth team news

Southampton

Ainsley Maitland-Niles could return to the starting line-up after being ineligible for last Friday's draw with parent club Arsenal, but Jan Bednarek is a doubt with a head injury. Che Adams, Mislav Orsic, Mohammed Salisu and Juan Larios remain sidelined while Valentino Livramento is short of match fitness.

Bournemouth

Hamed Traore, Ryan Fredericks and Junior Stanislas are all out while Jack Stephens is ineligible to face his parent club.

Southampton v Bournemouth predictions

This is a must-win game for Southampton as their bid to beat the Premier League drop intensifies and their desperation for points could contribute to an entertaining affair with south-coast rivals Bournemouth.

The Saints shared the spoils in a six-goal thriller at Arsenal last Friday but, despite the improved display, remain winless in seven and are rooted to the foot of the Premier League table.

Four wins from their last seven games have given Bournemouth some breathing space in their relegation dogfight but manager Gary O'Neil will demand a positive response after Sunday’s 4-0 shocker at home to West Ham.

Not only did Southampton score three against Arsenal, but they have also held Tottenham to a 3-3 draw and scored in defeat to Manchester City in their last five league outings.

That means the Saints could have some joy against Bournemouth’s backline, whose tally of 63 goals conceded in 32 games is the joint-worst defensive record in the top flight.

However, Bournemouth have taken a huge step forward since the beginning of March and they have been performing exceptionally well on expected-goal figures.

Key stat

Over 2.5 goals has been a winning bet in six of Bournemouth’s last nine league matches.

Probable teams

Southampton (4-2-3-1): Bazunu; Maitland-Niles, Caleta-Car, Bella-Kotchap, Walker-Peters; Ward-Prowse, Lavia; Walcott, Alcaraz, El Younoussi; Onuachu.

Bournemouth (3-4-2-1): Neto; Senesi, Mepham, Kelly; Smith, Rothwell, Lerma, Tavernier; Christie, Billing; Solanke.

Inside info

Southampton

Penalty taker James Ward-Prowse

Assist ace James Ward-Prowse

Set-piece aerial threat Paul Onuachu

Card magnet Romeo Lavia

Bournemouth

Penalty taker Dominic Solanke

Assist ace Marcus Tavernier

Set-piece aerial threat Dominic Solanke

Card magnet Adam Smith

