Southampton v Bournemouth predictions and odds: South coast rivals can put on a show
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Southampton v Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday
Where to watch Southampton v Bournemouth
BT Sport 3, 7.45pm Thursday
Best bet
Over 2.5 goals
1pt 11-10 bet365
Southampton v Bournemouth odds
Southampton 5-4
Bournemouth 9-4
Draw 12-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Southampton v Bournemouth team news
Southampton
Ainsley Maitland-Niles could return to the starting line-up after being ineligible for last Friday's draw with parent club Arsenal, but Jan Bednarek is a doubt with a head injury. Che Adams, Mislav Orsic, Mohammed Salisu and Juan Larios remain sidelined while Valentino Livramento is short of match fitness.
Bournemouth
Hamed Traore, Ryan Fredericks and Junior Stanislas are all out while Jack Stephens is ineligible to face his parent club.
Southampton v Bournemouth predictions
This is a must-win game for Southampton as their bid to beat the Premier League drop intensifies and their desperation for points could contribute to an entertaining affair with south-coast rivals Bournemouth.
The Saints shared the spoils in a six-goal thriller at Arsenal last Friday but, despite the improved display, remain winless in seven and are rooted to the foot of the Premier League table.
Four wins from their last seven games have given Bournemouth some breathing space in their relegation dogfight but manager Gary O'Neil will demand a positive response after Sunday’s 4-0 shocker at home to West Ham.
Not only did Southampton score three against Arsenal, but they have also held Tottenham to a 3-3 draw and scored in defeat to Manchester City in their last five league outings.
That means the Saints could have some joy against Bournemouth’s backline, whose tally of 63 goals conceded in 32 games is the joint-worst defensive record in the top flight.
However, Bournemouth have taken a huge step forward since the beginning of March and they have been performing exceptionally well on expected-goal figures.
Key stat
Over 2.5 goals has been a winning bet in six of Bournemouth’s last nine league matches.
Probable teams
Southampton (4-2-3-1): Bazunu; Maitland-Niles, Caleta-Car, Bella-Kotchap, Walker-Peters; Ward-Prowse, Lavia; Walcott, Alcaraz, El Younoussi; Onuachu.
Bournemouth (3-4-2-1): Neto; Senesi, Mepham, Kelly; Smith, Rothwell, Lerma, Tavernier; Christie, Billing; Solanke.
Inside info
Southampton
Penalty taker James Ward-Prowse
Assist ace James Ward-Prowse
Set-piece aerial threat Paul Onuachu
Card magnet Romeo Lavia
Bournemouth
Penalty taker Dominic Solanke
Assist ace Marcus Tavernier
Set-piece aerial threat Dominic Solanke
Card magnet Adam Smith
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport