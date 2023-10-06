Where to watch

Luton v Tottenham

TNT Sports 1, 12.30pm Saturday

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League, 5.30pm Saturday

Best bets

Pape Sarr to have a shot on target

2pts 10-11 Betfair

Conor Gallagher to be shown a card

1pt 12-5 bet365

Sofyan Amrabat to be shown a card

1pt 5-2 Hills

Player props preview

Luton v Tottenham

Only Erling Haaland has had more shots on target than James Maddison (13) in the Premier League this season, but Maddison's Tottenham teammate Pape Sarr has been a surprise attacking threat with the defensive midfielder registering eight efforts on goal.

Sarr has had 17 shots this season, hitting the target in six of his seven appearances, so makes plenty of appeal at 10-11 to force a save from Luton shot-stopper Thomas Kaminski.

Burnley v Chelsea

It has been a disappointing start to the season for Chelsea but the performances of Conor Gallagher have been one bright spot for the Blues.

Gallagher's form saw him rewarded with a call-up to the England squad this week, but his desire can often see him overstep the mark. He has recorded 13 fouls this season, which includes three against Fulham on Monday night, and is 12-5 to pick up a card at Turf Moor.

Everton v Bournemouth

This is a huge game for both sides and Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be bidding to score for the fourth game in succession.

The Toffee hotshot is a likely goal candidate and is 9-5 to add to his tally against the Cherries.

Fulham v Sheffield United

With 22 tackles in seven Premier League games, only three players have been more combative than Sheffield United’s Brazilian midfielder Vinicius Souza.

Fulham should dominate possession so Souza tackles could be an area of focus for punters compiling bet builders.

Manchester United v Brentford

Bryan Mbeumo has been Brentford’s star man in the continued absence of Ivan Toney, and he should raring to get at a depleted Manchester United defence.

With Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia injured and loanee Sergio Reguilon a doubt, Sofyan Amrabat could again be deployed at left-back against the tricky Mbeumo. The Moroccan is 5-2 be booked and that looks worth taking.

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have collected 22 yellows and two reds in their opening seven league games and it is 4-5 that they pick up at least three cards at Selhurst Park. The Tricky Trees had seven players booked on their last road trip at Manchester City.

