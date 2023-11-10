Saturday's Premier League shots, cards & goalscorer predictions
Free special tips, best bets and analysis for Saturday's Premier League matches
Where to watch
Wolves v Tottenham
TNT Sports 1, 12.30 Saturday
Bournemouth v Newcastle
Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, 5.30pm Saturday
Best bets
Dejan Kulusevski to score at any time
1pt 4-1 Betfair, Paddy Power
Scott McTominay to have a shot on target
3pts 5-4 bet365
Milos Kerkez to be shown a card
1pt 16-5 Hills
Betting offers
- Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
- Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
- Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
- To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
- Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
- New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here
Player props preview
Wolves v Tottenham
Dejan Kulusevski netted his third Premier League goal of the season in Tottenham’s 4-1 defeat to Chelsea on Monday and he looks a big price to follow up with a goal against Wolves.
Only three Spurs players have had more shots than the Swede’s 21 this season and he is a real danger cutting in from the right flank.
Manchester United v Luton
Manchester United have been in dismal form but, on paper at least, the Red Devils couldn’t have asked for a better opportunity to bounce than a home date with Luton.
Casemiro's injury has increased Scott McTominay’s playing time this term, and he looks set to feature again as Erik ten Hag seeks to match the Hatters’ physicality.
Despite anchoring the midfield, the Scot has surprisingly been among the goals in 2023, netting three times in the league for United and six times for Scotland.
The 26-year-old is averaging 1.26 shots on target per 90 minutes for the Red Devils this season and looks a tempting price to register another at Old Trafford.
Bournemouth v Newcastle
Bournemouth's capture of Milos Kerkez didn't capture too much attention in the summer but Cherries boss Andoni Iraola clearly rates the 20-year-old, who has started ten league games this term.
Kerkez has committed 14 fouls in that time, however, and the left-back could be in for a testing evening up against tricky Newcastle wideman Miguel Almiron.
Kerkez has picked up three bookings for the Cherries and looks a likely candidate to again fall foul of the referee against the Magpies.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport
Published on 10 November 2023inPremier League
Last updated 14:22, 10 November 2023
- Mark Langdon: Sociedad look the real deal in Champions League
- Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs
- Bournemouth v Newcastle Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips
- Wolves v Tottenham predictions, betting odds & tips
- Mark Langdon's Bets Club: Weekend football betting and tipping podcast
- Mark Langdon: Sociedad look the real deal in Champions League
- Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs
- Bournemouth v Newcastle Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips
- Wolves v Tottenham predictions, betting odds & tips
- Mark Langdon's Bets Club: Weekend football betting and tipping podcast