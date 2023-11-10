Where to watch

Wolves v Tottenham

TNT Sports 1, 12.30 Saturday

Bournemouth v Newcastle

Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, 5.30pm Saturday

Best bets

Dejan Kulusevski to score at any time

1pt 4-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

Scott McTominay to have a shot on target

3pts 5-4 bet365

Milos Kerkez to be shown a card

1pt 16-5 Hills

Player props preview

Wolves v Tottenham

Dejan Kulusevski netted his third Premier League goal of the season in Tottenham’s 4-1 defeat to Chelsea on Monday and he looks a big price to follow up with a goal against Wolves.

Only three Spurs players have had more shots than the Swede’s 21 this season and he is a real danger cutting in from the right flank.

Manchester United v Luton

Manchester United have been in dismal form but, on paper at least, the Red Devils couldn’t have asked for a better opportunity to bounce than a home date with Luton.

Casemiro's injury has increased Scott McTominay’s playing time this term, and he looks set to feature again as Erik ten Hag seeks to match the Hatters’ physicality.

Despite anchoring the midfield, the Scot has surprisingly been among the goals in 2023, netting three times in the league for United and six times for Scotland.

The 26-year-old is averaging 1.26 shots on target per 90 minutes for the Red Devils this season and looks a tempting price to register another at Old Trafford.

Bournemouth v Newcastle

Bournemouth's capture of Milos Kerkez didn't capture too much attention in the summer but Cherries boss Andoni Iraola clearly rates the 20-year-old, who has started ten league games this term.

Kerkez has committed 14 fouls in that time, however, and the left-back could be in for a testing evening up against tricky Newcastle wideman Miguel Almiron.

Kerkez has picked up three bookings for the Cherries and looks a likely candidate to again fall foul of the referee against the Magpies.

