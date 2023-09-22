Where to watch

Brentford v Everton

Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League, 5.30pm

Burnley v Manchester United

TNT Sports 1, 8pm

Best bets

Taiwo Awoniyi to score a header

1pt 18-1 bet365

Joao Palhinha to be carded

1pt 13-10 bet365

Pedro Neto to score or register an assist

2pts Evs bet365

Player props preview

Manchester City v Nottingham Forest

Manchester City boast the sole remaining perfect record in the Premier League but they have been far from impenetrable recently, conceding in their last four games in all competitions.

Forest have made a steady start to term and can breach the champions with Taiwo Awoniyi, who has bagged three league goals this term, a decent goalscorer pick.

The 6ft striker is a danger in the air and only four players scored more headed goals in the Premier League than the Nigerian (three) last term, so at 18-1 he looks a huge price to score with his head at the Etihad.

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Joao Palhinha has been limited to only three Premier League appearances this season but the combative midfielder has already found his way into the book and he could receive another yellow card against Crystal Palace.

Palhinha was booked against the Eagles in May, one of 14 cautions picked up by the Portuguese in last season's Premier League.

Luton v Wolves

Luton have looked out of their depth in the top flight, shipping ten goals in their four defeats, and Wolves should have plenty of goalscoring opportunities at Kenilworth Road.

One player who could capitalise is Pedro Neto, who is yet to score in the league this season but has laid on four assists. Back the Portuguese talent to score or assist against the Hatters.

Brentford v Everton

It has been a frustrating start to the season for Everton, who have racked up ten cards in the Premier League this term, and two of them have been awarded to defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who is a tempting price to be booked at Brentford.

Burnley v Manchester United

Manchester United have looked vulnerable in the opening weeks of the season and Burnley forward Zeki Amdouni is worth keeping an eye on against the Red Devils after managing seven shots in the top flight this term.

