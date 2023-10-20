Where to watch

Best bets

Dominik Szoboszlai to score or assist

2pts 7-5 Betfair , Paddy Power

Kristoffer Ajer to be shown a card

1pt 9-2 bet365

Kaoru Mitoma to be shown a card

1pt 6-1 Hills

Callum Wilson to score at any time

3pts 13-10 Betfair , Paddy Power

Player props preview

Liverpool v Everton

The performances of Dominik Szoboszlai have been the biggest positive from the start of Liverpool’s season. The new signing has hit the ground running and looks perfectly suited to Jurgen Klopp’s system.

The 22-year-old has just a single goal or assist to show for that from eight league games but could change that against Everton.

The Hungarian registered an assist and found the net himself for his country in the international break.

Szoboszlai has an expected-assists tally of 1.6 for the Reds and has recorded his side’s most progressive passes with a total of 55. Take the midfielder to score or register an assist.

Brentford v Burnley

Brentford have a number of injury issues and with Aaron Hickey suspended for this clash against Burnley, Kristoffer Ajer is likely to fill in at right-back.

He has already committed five fouls in three starts this season and may be facing tricky Burnley winger Luca Koleosho.

Ajer was booked five times in 23 appearances in his last full season in the Premier League and looks a tempting price to fall foul of the referee in this clash.

Manchester City v Brighton

Manchester City's opponents have picked a total of 30 cards in the Premier League this season, more than any other team.

On Saturday City face Brighton, who have already received 23 cards this season, and one player in particular looks overpriced to do so again.

Kaoru Mitoma has been booked three times this term and will have his fair share of defensive duties against the Citizens.

The wide man makes plenty of appeal at 6-1 to be shown a card.

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Alexander Isak is a major doubt for Newcastle’s clash with Crystal Palace, opening the door for Callum Wilson to start.

The 31-year-old has the best goals-per-minute ratio of any player to feature in more than 90 minutes' worth of action this season with a figure of 1.38.

Wilson will be the focal point for the second-highest scorers in the division and anything above evens for him to get on the scoresheet is more than fair.

