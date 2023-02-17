Where to watch

Newcastle v Liverpool

Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, 5.30pm Saturday

Best bets

Julian Alvarez to score at any time

Nottingham Forest v Manchester City, 3pm Saturday

2pts 5-4 bet365

Amadou Onana to score at any time

Everton v Leeds, 3pm Saturday

1pts 10-1 bet365

Dango Ouattara to score or register an assist

Wolves v Bournemouth, 3pm Saturday

1pt 7-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

Kieran Trippier to register an assist

Newcastle v Liverpool, 5.30pm Saturday

2pts 5-1 Hills

Player props preview

Manchester City are the top scorers in the Premier League by 12 goals and they could extend that lead against an injury-plagued Nottingham Forest side.

Pep Guardiola’s side won the reverse fixture 6-0 and they may fill their boots again.

With a Champions League tie with RB Leipzig looming on Wednesday, Guardiola is likely to rotate his side and Julian Alvarez could play a significant role in this match.

The Argentinian has four goals in five Premier League starts this season and is fancied to get on the scoresheet at 5-4 in a game his side look likely to dominate.

Amadou Onana has been a real eye-catcher for Everton this season and scored his first goal for the Toffees against Southampton recently.

The Belgian has an expected-goals tally of two this season and with his penchant for a late run into the box and his aerial threat, he looks overpriced at 10-1 to get on the scoresheet against Leeds.

Sean Dyche’s side excel from set pieces but lack a true goal threat up front, so Onana could prove the source of a goal in this clash.

Another player who has made a strong start to his first season in the Premier League for a struggling team is Bournemouth’s Dango Ouattara.

The wide man has two assists in three games for the Cherries and has averaged more than three shots per 90 minutes in his short spell in the top flight.

Ouattara caused Dan Burn problems throughout last week’s draw with Newcastle and looks Bournemouth’s best outlet in their clash with Wolves.

The 21-year-old registered 11 goals or assists in 18 games in Ligue 1 this season and the 7-2 about him registering an assist or scoring in this match looks worth taking.

Newcastle have been prolific at creating chances from set pieces this season but have been extremely wasteful. However, a home match against Liverpool might provide the perfect opportunity to right that wrong.

The Reds have been exposed at set plays this season - almost a third of their expected-goals conceded per 90 have been from such situations, nearly double last season's figure.

In their last three games alone, Kaoru Mitoma’s winner in the FA Cup was from a set piece, Craig Dawson scored from the aftermath of such a situation in the Reds' 3-0 loss to Wolves and James Tarkowski rattled the post for Everton last time out.

Newcastle have created a league-high 11.47 xG from set pieces this season but have scored just six. They may get a chance to turn that around against Jurgen Klopp’s side so take Kieran Trippier at 5-1 to register an assist in the late kick-off.

