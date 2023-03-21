Premier League relegation odds: Palace cut for the drop after Hodgson return

Crystal Palace reappointed Roy Hodgson as manager on Tuesday and Hills responded to the former England boss's return by cutting the Eagles from 5-1 to 4-1 to be relegated from the Premier League this season.

The 75-year-old is back for a second spell in the Selhurst Park dugout, replacing Patrick Vieira, who was sacked last week following a run of 13 games without a win in all competitions.

Hodgson indicated after leaving Watford last May that he did not expect to take another managerial job in the Premier League but has answered Palace’s cry for help with his boyhood club hovering three points above the relegation zone and a best-priced 5-1 for the drop.

He kept Palace out of trouble during his previous four-season stint in charge between 2017 and 2021, when the south London side never finished lower than 14th in the top flight, but he couldn’t save Watford from going down last season.

That was Hodgson’s first experience of Premier League relegation and the perception of him generally being a safe pair of hands has resulted in most bookmakers leaving Palace’s odds for the drop untouched.

With just four points separating the bottom nine in the table, the relegation market is understandably open although bookmakers expect 4-9 Southampton and 8-13 Bournemouth to fill two of the three spots. Nottingham Forest and Everton are next in the betting at evens and 2-1 while Wolves, Leeds, Leicester and West Ham's odds to go down range from 3-1 to 4-1.

