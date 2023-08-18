Premier League predictions, odds and football betting tips for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs

When to bet

All matches kick-off at 3pm on Saturday

Best bets

Over 2.5 goals in Fulham v Brentford

2pts 10-11 general

Bournemouth +2 on handicap

Bet wins if Bournemouth win, draw or lose by one goal

1pt 5-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

Brighton to beat Wolves

2pts 17-20 general

Saturday's Premier League 3pm predictions

Fulham v Brentford predictions

As derbies go, it was tough to top the west London showdowns between Brentford and Fulham for entertainment last season after a pair of five-goal thrillers.

Both sides got to enjoy 3-2 victories over their neighbours last term and even with both missing their leading marksmen, goals look the way to go again based on the evidence of the opening weekend.

Brentford showed few signs of missing Ivan Toney in their 2-2 draw with Tottenham as deputies Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa both got off the mark.

Next up are a Fulham defence who firmly rode their luck in a 1-0 win over Everton, who somehow registered more than three expected goals yet still drew a blank.

Wantaway striker Aleksandar Mitrovic started that win on the bench and he looks likely to be absent, although Fulham are expected to welcome back midfielder Joao Palhinha.

The Cottagers are less vulnerable if the Portuguese does return but there have been at least three goals in 15 of the last 20 top-flight games at Craven Cottage.

Fulham v Brentford team news

Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic is out with an ankle problem amid renewed transfer speculation over his future. Joao Palhinha will make the squad at the very least while Adama Traore could make his debut.

Brentford: Thomas Frank is hopeful that Ben Mee can return from a calf issue. Mathias Jensen is fit to start while Frank Onyeka is also available. Ivan Toney is suspended.

Fulham v Brentford predicted line-ups

Fulham (4-3-3): Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha, Pereira; Wilson, Jimenez, De Cordova-Reid

Brentford (3-5-2): Flekken; Pinnock, Collins, Mee; Hickey, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry; Mbeumo, Wissa

Best bet for Fulham v Brentford:

Over 2.5 goals in Fulham v Brentford

2pts 10-11 general

Verdict by Chris Rivers

Liverpool v Bournemouth predictions

Bournemouth were thrashed 9-0 on their Premier League trip to Liverpool last August but, 12 months on, the Cherries are worth backing to keep the scoreline far more respectable on their return to Anfield.

Their progress away from the relegation zone in the second half of last season included a 1-0 home win over Liverpool, fresh from a 7-0 rout of Manchester United in March, and new manager Andoni Iraola will be relishing the clash with the Reds.

Iraola picked up a point in a 1-1 draw with West Ham last weekend while Liverpool's opener away to Chelsea also ended 1-1 after a fast start from the Reds at Stamford Bridge.

Jurgen Klopp's midfield overhaul has stalled with transfer targets Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia seemingly opting for Chelsea instead and it may take time for his side to hit top gear.

They did most of their best work at Anfield in 2022-23 but won only five of their 19 home matches by a margin of two or more goals and Bournemouth are worth supporting at odds-against with a two-goal handicap start.

Liverpool v Bournemouth team news

Liverpool: Curtis Jones has joined fellow midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic on the sidelines for the Reds. It is unclear whether new midfielder Wataru Endo joined in time to make his debut this afternoon.

Bournemouth: The Cherries are missing Lewis Cook, Dango Ouattara, Marcus Tavernier, Ryan Fredericks, Adam Smith and new signing Alex Scott. Defender Lloyd Kelly has recovered from a pre-season injury.

Liverpool v Bournemouth predicted line-ups

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Aarons, Senesi, Zabarnyi, Kerkez; Billing, Rothwell; Brooks, Christie, Anthony; Solanke

Best bet for Liverpool v Bournemouth :

Bournemouth +2 on handicap

Bet wins if Bournemouth win, draw or lose by one goal

1pt 5-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

Verdict by James Milton

Wolves v Brighton predictions

Wolves and Brighton will be readying themselves for a busy conclusion to the transfer window and getting results could help them snare some new names.

Wolves were on the wrong end of a dubious VAR call during Monday's controversial 1-0 defeat at Manchester United but after a chaotic build-up to the season, new boss Gary O'Neil will have been encouraged by his first game in charge.

Opposite number Roberto De Zerbi has lifted Brighton several levels since replacing Graham Potter last September and they opened with a 4-1 win over Luton.

Brighton have won the pair's last three meetings, triumphing twice at Molineux before smashing six past Saturday's opponents when they met in April at the Amex.

Much is likely to change for these two before the end of the window and Wolves will be buoyed for O'Neil's first home game at the helm. However, the Seagulls are a serious side under De Zerbi and should have too much.

Wolves v Brighton team news

Wolves: Gary O'Neil may opt to name an unchanged side for the visit of Brighton, with Matheus Cunha set to lead the line.

Brighton: Adam Webster and Adam Lallana are back in contention but Jakub Moder is a long-term absentee with a knee injury and Tariq Lamptey is struggling for fitness. Striker Evan Ferguson could come into the side after scoring off the bench last week.

Wolves v Brighton predicted line-ups

Wolves (4-3-3): Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Gomes, Lemina, Nunes; Sarabia, Cunha, Neto

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Steele; Milner, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Dahoud; March, Pedro, Mitoma; Welbeck

Best bet for Wolves v Brighton :

Brighton to win

2pts 17-20 general

Verdict by Jack Ogalbe