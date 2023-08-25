Premier League predictions, odds and football betting tips for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs

When to bet

All matches kick-off at 3pm on Saturday

Best bets

Arsenal & over 2.5 goals

1pt 4-6 Coral, Ladbrokes

Draw in Brentford v Crystal Palace

1pt 12-5 general

Manchester United to win & both teams to score

1pt 7-4 bet365, Hills

Under 1.5 goals in Everton v Wolves

1pt 11-5 bet365, Paddy Power

Saturday's Premier League 3pm predictions

Arsenal v Fulham predictions

Arsenal have not been at their most fluent in the first two weeks of term but may not have to be to inflict some serious damage on Fulham.

Mikel Arteta has been tinkering with personnel and his system, and the upshot has been a far nervier 2-1 win against Nottingham Forest than should have been necessary and a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace.

Sooner or later they will mete out a hammering and it could very well be against Fulham, whose 3-0 home drubbing by Brentford should have set alarm bells ringing all around Craven Cottage.

With Aleksandar Mitrovic having departed for the Saudi Pro League, Fulham now look extremely light in attack.

The return of Portuguese ace Joao Palhinha in midfield can't come soon enough, although the brilliant defensive shield will have his hands full trying to halt wave after wave of Arsenal attacks, and even then so much of the Gunners' good work comes down the flanks that Palhinha can be marginalised.

Expect Arsenal to win and win amid a flurry of goals.

Arsenal v Fulham team news

Arsenal: Takehiro Tomiyasu is suspended but Oleksandr Zinchenko is fit. Gabriel Jesus remains on the sidelines.

Fulham: Tim Ream is suspended so Calvin Bassey should step in to defence. Joao Palhinha is set for his first start of the season.

Arsenal v Fulham predicted line-ups

Arsenal (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Diop, Bassey, A Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Wilson, Pereira, De Cordova-Reid; Jimenez.

Best bet for Arsenal v Fulham :

Arsenal & over 2.5 goals

1pt 4-6 Coral, Ladbrokes

Verdict by Steve Davies

Brentford v Crystal Palace predictions

All four Premier League meetings between Brentford and Crystal Palace have finished as draws and the two well-matched sides may have to again settle for a point apiece on Saturday.

The Bees are incredibly hard to beat on their own patch, as the fact that only Arsenal and Newcastle left the Gtech Community Stadium with three points last season clearly shows.

However, Thomas Frank’s side were also the Premier League’s draw specialists with 14 stalemates from 38 games, seven of which came on home soil.

Brentford drew their opening home game against Tottenham and another share of the spoils looks likely against Palace, who have been involved in two low-scoring encounters.

The Eagles were deserved 1-0 victors at Sheffield United in their curtain-raiser before going down by the same margin at home to ten-man Arsenal on Monday.

Roy Hodgson’s side were organised in those opening two affairs but, following Wilfried Zaha’s departure to Galatasaray and Michael Olise’s injury, it seems there is a growing reliance on Eberechi Eze to produce a moment of magic in the final third.

Brentford v Crystal Palace team news

Brentford: Ben Mee misses out again with a calf injury while Josh Dasilva and Shandon Baptiste have been ruled out for an extended period. Ivan Toney is suspended.

Crystal Palace: Winger Michael Olise is sidelined and Matheus Franca is not yet fit enough to make his debut. Will Hughes is still out.

Brentford v Crystal Palace predicted line-ups

Brentford (4-3-3): Flekken; Hickey, Collins, Pinnock, Henry; Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt; Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade.

Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Lerma, Doucoure; Ayew, Eze, Schlupp; Edouard.

Best bet for Brentford v Crystal Palace:

Draw

1pt 12-5 general

Verdict by Aaron Ashley

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest predictions

The manner of Manchester United’s opening two displays will have plenty of punters keen to take them on, but Nottingham Forest’s treacherous road record makes it difficult to do so.

The Red Devils limped to a 1-0 win at home to Wolves in their first game of the campaign, in which the visitors registered 23 shots, before they were soundly beaten in a 2-0 loss at Tottenham.

United supporters will be demanding a response from Erik ten Hag’s team, and they have a formidable home record to call upon.

United haven't lost a Premier League match at Old Trafford since going down to Brighton in the opening home game of last season, winning seven straight on their own patch.

So while improvement is required, United can bolster that winning tally against a Forest side who have triumphed only once in 20 away games since sealing their top-flight return.

That said, the hosts are letting up plenty of goalscoring chances and there may be a consolation strike in it for Forest, who have netted in seven of their last eight away games including twice at Chelsea and Liverpool and in defeat to Arsenal a fortnight ago.

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest team news

Manchester United: Luke Shaw and Mason Mount have joined Amad Diallo, Tyrell Malacia and Kobbie Mainoo on the sidelines. Rasmus Hojlund is not yet ready to make his debut but Harry Maguire is back in contention.

Nottingham Forest: Wayne Hennessey, Felipe and Omar Richards are out for Forest, while Ola Aina is a doubt with a muscle injury. Gonzalo Montiel is in line to make his debut.

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest predicted line-ups

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford.

Nottingham Forest (3-4-3): Turner; Boly, Worrall, McKenna; Aurier, Danilo, Mangala, Williams; Johnson, Awoniyi, Gibbs-White.

Best bet for Manchester United v Nottingham Forest:

Manchester United to win & both teams to score

1pt 7-4 bet365, Hills

Verdict by Aaron Ashley

Everton v Wolves predictions

The new Premier League season is only two games old but Everton and Wolves have already emerged as prime relegation candidates ahead of their meeting at Goodison Park.

The Toffees survived on the final day of last season so just four new arrivals, two of which are on loan, is hardly inspiring transfer business for a club who are in desperate need of reinforcements.

Their need for new blood is painfully evident and they are rock-bottom after two defeats from as many matches with five goals conceded and none scored.

That lack of goals is particularly concerning given Dominic Calvert-Lewin is again sidelined after coming off in the 4-0 mauling at Aston Villa last week, but fortunately for Everton Wolves are just as goal-shy.

Gary O'Neill's men have lost 1-0 at Manchester United and 4-1 at home to Brighton so far and were the league's lowest scorers last term with just 31 goals.

Losing Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves has not helped their cause going forward and a cagey contest is expected on Merseyside.

Everton v Wolves team news

Everton: Dominic Calvert-Lewin suffered a facial injury against Aston Villa and is set to miss out along with Alex Iwobi, Youssef Chermiti, Seamus Coleman, Dele Alli, Jack Harrison, Dwight McNeil and Andre Gomes.

Wolves: Matheus Nunes is suspended for Wolves but Hee-chan Hwang could start for the visitors.

Everton v Wolves predicted line-ups

Everton (4-1-4-1): Pickford; Patterson, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Gueye; Garner, Doucoure, Onana, Danjuma; Maupay.

Wolves (4-4-1-1): Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Sarabia, Gomes, Lemina, Neto; Cunha; Hwang.

Best bet for Everton v Wolves:

Under 1.5 goals

1pt 11-5 bet365, Paddy Power

Verdict by Liam Flin

