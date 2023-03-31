Nottingham Forest v Wolves predictions: Struggling pair could cancel each other out
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Nottingham Forest v Wolves on Saturday
When to bet on Nottingham Forest v Wolves
3pm Saturday
Best bet
Draw
1pt 21-10 general
Nottingham Forest v Wolves odds
Nottingham Forest 2-1
Wolves 8-5
Draw 21-10
Odds correct at time of publishing
Nottingham Forest v Wolves team news
Nottingham Forest
Striker Chris Wood has been ruled out for the rest of the season and joins a lengthy list of absentees including Willy Boly, Dean Henderson, Giulian Biancone, Omar Richards, Serge Aurier and Andre Ayew. Brennan Johnson is working his way back to full fitness but could feature given Forest's lack of options.
Wolves
Sasa Kalajdzic, Chiquinho and Hwang Hee-Chan are sidelined, while Jonny and Matheus Nunes are suspended.
Nottingham Forest v Wolves predictions
Every club from 12th spot down in this season's Premier League are in the mix for relegation, meaning there will be plenty of early six-pointers on the cards in the coming weeks, including Nottingham Forest's clash with Wolves at the City Ground on Saturday.
Heading into the second half of February these Midlands outfits looked as if they would survive the drop but poor runs of form from both have dragged them into the battle at the bottom.
While Wolves have managed only one win in their last six Premier League games, Forest have gone winless in the same number of matches and there is now only a point separating the sides.
Forest have been stronger on their own patch this season but their home record is offset by a lengthy list of injuries, including Chris Wood, who was ruled out for the rest of the season on Thursday, so a draw looks the best bet in this one.
Key stat
These sides have drawn 14 Premier League games between them this season.
Probable teams
Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Navas; Williams, Felipe, Niakhate, Lodi; Yates, Shelvey; Johnson, Gibbs-White, Lingard; Dennis.
Wolves (4-2-3-1): Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Neves, Lemina; Neto, Moutinho, Sarabia; Jimenez.
Inside info
Nottingham Forest
Penalty taker Brennan Johnson
Assist ace Morgan Gibbs-White
Set-piece aerial threat Felipe
Card magnet Renan Lodi
Wolves
Penalty taker Ruben Neves / Raul Jimenez
Assist ace Joao Moutinho
Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson
Card magnet Ruben Neves
