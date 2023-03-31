Nottingham Forest v Wolves predictions: Struggling pair could cancel each other out

When to bet on Nottingham Forest v Wolves

3pm Saturday

Best bet

Draw

1pt 21-10 general

Nottingham Forest v Wolves odds

Nottingham Forest 2-1

Wolves 8-5

Draw 21-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Nottingham Forest v Wolves team news

Nottingham Forest

Striker Chris Wood has been ruled out for the rest of the season and joins a lengthy list of absentees including Willy Boly, Dean Henderson, Giulian Biancone, Omar Richards, Serge Aurier and Andre Ayew. Brennan Johnson is working his way back to full fitness but could feature given Forest's lack of options.

Wolves

Sasa Kalajdzic, Chiquinho and Hwang Hee-Chan are sidelined, while Jonny and Matheus Nunes are suspended.

Nottingham Forest v Wolves predictions

Every club from 12th spot down in this season's Premier League are in the mix for relegation, meaning there will be plenty of early six-pointers on the cards in the coming weeks, including Nottingham Forest's clash with Wolves at the City Ground on Saturday.

Heading into the second half of February these Midlands outfits looked as if they would survive the drop but poor runs of form from both have dragged them into the battle at the bottom.

While Wolves have managed only one win in their last six Premier League games, Forest have gone winless in the same number of matches and there is now only a point separating the sides.

Forest have been stronger on their own patch this season but their home record is offset by a lengthy list of injuries, including Chris Wood, who was ruled out for the rest of the season on Thursday, so a draw looks the best bet in this one.

Key stat

These sides have drawn 14 Premier League games between them this season.

Probable teams

Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Navas; Williams, Felipe, Niakhate, Lodi; Yates, Shelvey; Johnson, Gibbs-White, Lingard; Dennis.

Wolves (4-2-3-1): Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Neves, Lemina; Neto, Moutinho, Sarabia; Jimenez.

Inside info

Nottingham Forest

Penalty taker Brennan Johnson

Assist ace Morgan Gibbs-White

Set-piece aerial threat Felipe

Card magnet Renan Lodi

Wolves

Penalty taker Ruben Neves / Raul Jimenez

Assist ace Joao Moutinho

Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson

Card magnet Ruben Neves

