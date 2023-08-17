Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Tricky Trees' home record should be enough

When to bet

Friday, 7.45pm

Best bets

Nottingham Forest

1pt 20-23 Betfair, Coral

Gustavo Hamer to be shown a card

1pt 9-5 Paddy Power, Betfair

Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United odds

Nottingham Forest 20-23

Sheffield United 7-2

Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United team news

Nottingham Forest

Omar Richards and Wayne Hennessy remain out while Felipe is a major doubt.

Sheffield United

John Fleck, Rhian Brewster, Ismaila Coulibaly, Jayden Bogle and Rhys Norrington-Davies are all out. Daniel Jebbison and Oli McBurnie are doubts while Gustavo Hamer should make his debut.

Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United predictions

Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest suffered defeats in their first games of the season but the Tricky Trees are fancied to get off the mark at the second attempt.

Steve Cooper’s side stayed up last season thanks to their solid home form, losing just five of their 19 games at the City Ground.

They started this season with a 2-1 defeat at Arsenal, but there were positives to take from that match.

The Blades were beaten 1-0 at home to Crystal Palace and mustered just a single shot on target, allowing eight on their own goal.

New midfielder Gustavo Hamer is a shrewd purchase for the visitors but one of his strengths - his aggression - can also be a weakness.

The Brazilian has been been shown a card 24 times over the last two Championship seasons and may well pick up another on his Premier League debut.

Key stat

Nottingham Forest won 30 of their 38 points last season at home

Probable teams

Nottingham Forest (3-4-3): Turner; Boly, Worrall; Williams, Yates, Mangala, Aina; Johnson, Awoniyi, Gibbs-White

Sheffield United (3-4-3): Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson; Baldock, Hamer, Norwood, Larouci; Traore, McBurnie, Osborn

