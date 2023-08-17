Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Tricky Trees' home record should be enough

Friday, 7.45pm
Nottingham Forest
1pt 20-23 Betfair, Coral
Gustavo Hamer to be shown a card
1pt 9-5 Paddy Power, Betfair
Nottingham Forest 20-23
Sheffield United 7-2
Draw 5-2
Nottingham Forest
Omar Richards and Wayne Hennessy remain out while Felipe is a major doubt.
Sheffield United
John Fleck, Rhian Brewster, Ismaila Coulibaly, Jayden Bogle and Rhys Norrington-Davies are all out. Daniel Jebbison and Oli McBurnie are doubts while Gustavo Hamer should make his debut.
Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest suffered defeats in their first games of the season but the Tricky Trees are fancied to get off the mark at the second attempt.
Steve Cooper’s side stayed up last season thanks to their solid home form, losing just five of their 19 games at the City Ground.
They started this season with a 2-1 defeat at Arsenal, but there were positives to take from that match.
The Blades were beaten 1-0 at home to Crystal Palace and mustered just a single shot on target, allowing eight on their own goal.
New midfielder Gustavo Hamer is a shrewd purchase for the visitors but one of his strengths - his aggression - can also be a weakness.
The Brazilian has been been shown a card 24 times over the last two Championship seasons and may well pick up another on his Premier League debut.
Nottingham Forest won 30 of their 38 points last season at home
Nottingham Forest (3-4-3): Turner; Boly, Worrall; Williams, Yates, Mangala, Aina; Johnson, Awoniyi, Gibbs-White
Sheffield United (3-4-3): Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson; Baldock, Hamer, Norwood, Larouci; Traore, McBurnie, Osborn
