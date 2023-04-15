Nottingham Forest v Manchester United predictions and odds: Both teams can shine in thriller

Where to watch Nottingham Forest v Manchester United

Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, 4.30pm Sunday

Best bet

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals

2pts 5-4 BoyleSports

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United odds

Nottingham Forest 4-1

Manchester United 7-10

Draw 29-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United team news

Nottingham Forest

Giulian Biancone, Chris Wood, Willy Boly, Dean Henderson, Cheikhou Kouyate, Moussa Niakhate and Omar Richards are out while Renan Lodi, Ryan Yates, Scarpa and Serge Aurier are all major doubts.

Manchester United

Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Donny van de Beek, Alejandro Garnacho and Tom Heaton are injured while Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford are also doubts.

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United predictions

Nottingham Forest and Manchester United meet for the fourth time this season in a game that could have major repercussions at both ends of the Premier League table.

The Tricky Trees are on a nine-game winless run thanks in part to an injury crisis and they have slipped into the relegation zone as a result.

The one saving grace for Steve Cooper’s side in this match is their solid home form. Forest have taken 21 of their 27 points on home soil and have lost only once in their last 11 league matches at the City Ground and that single defeat was down to a late Alexander Isak penalty against Newcastle.

They will also take plenty of encouragement from Manchester United's struggles on the road, as the Red Devils have won just one of their last five away games in the Premier League and endured defeats at the hands of Newcastle, Arsenal and Liverpool in that run.

Erik Ten Hag’s side suffered major disappointment in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final against Sevilla as they conceded twice late on to draw 2-2 despite dominating the game.

To add to that, both Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez came off with long-term injuries that will keep them out of this clash.

Ten Hag has complained about the gruelling schedule his side have faced but his reluctance to rotate the squad earlier in the campaign has come back to haunt him.

One of those instances was the EFL Cup semi-finals, when the Dutchman fielded a strong side in the second leg against Forest despite being 3-0 up.

The Red Devils have won all three meetings this season between the two and have tended to be strong against the weaker teams in the league.

The City Ground faithful will be up for this encounter though, and given the defensive injuries in the Manchester United ranks, Forest are fancied to get on the scoresheet.

The home side have opened the scoring in three of their last four matches so another fast start cannot be discounted.

There is also a possibility that the visitors will have one eye on the second leg of their clash with Sevilla on Thursday given that their late collapse has caused them to head to Spain on level terms.

Take both teams to score and three or more goals to land in what should be an entertaining affair.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in five of Nottingham Forest's last six games

Probable teams

Nottingham Forest (4-3-2-1): Navas; Williams, Felipe, McKenna, Toffolo; Danilo, Freuler, Worrall; Shelvey, Johnson; Gibbs-White

Subs: Mangala, Awoniyi, Ayew, Lingard, Hennessey, Surridge, Dennis, Danilo, Scarpa

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Shaw, Malacia; Sabitzer, Casemiro; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Weghorst

Subs: Eriksen, Pellistri, Elanga, Lindelof, Fred, Dalot, Butland, Martial, Rashford

Inside info

Nottingham Forest

Penalty taker Brennan Johnson

Assist ace Morgan Gibbs-White

Set-piece aerial threat Scott McKenna

Card magnet Brennan Johnson

Manchester United

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Harry Maguire

Card magnet Luke Shaw

Follow us on Twitter