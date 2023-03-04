Nottingham Forest v Everton predictions: Expect a cagey start to tense tussle at City Ground

Where to watch

Sky Sports Premier League, 2pm Sunday

Best bets

0-0 half-time correct score

2pts 7-5 Betfair



Morgan Gibbs-White to have over 2.5 shots

1pt 11-8 bet365

Team news

Nottingham Forest

Ryan Yates could return after illness but Forest are still missing Serge Aurier, Willy Boly, Scott McKenna, Cheikhou Kouyate, Omar Richards, Giulian Biancone, Taiwo Awoniyi, Dean Henderson and Moussa Niakhate.

Everton

Andros Townsend is out. James Garner could return to the squad but Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Nathan Patterson are major doubts.

Nottingham Forest v Everton predictions

Everton were outclassed by Premier League leaders Arsenal in a 4-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday and the travel-sick Toffees may struggle to bounce back against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Forest were also beaten 4-0 in their last league outing, conceding four times in the final 20 minutes at West Ham last weekend, but their impressive home form is just about keeping them outside the relegation zone.

Forest are unbeaten in eight league fixtures at the City Ground, winning four and drawing four of those games including a 1-0 victory over Liverpool and 1-1 draws with Chelsea and champions Manchester City.

The Citizens had 23 attempts at goal to Forest's four on February 18 but the home defence may not be quite so busy against Everton, the lowest scorers in the Premier League with 17 goals in 25 matches.

The midweek defeat at Arsenal was the seventh time in eight away league games that Everton had failed to find the net and England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is again a fitness doubt for the Toffees.

Forest know all about goal droughts away from home, having scored only three times in 12 road trips on their return to the top flight although one of those goals came in August's 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

Bookmakers have chalked up the stalemate at just 2-1 in the return fixture and under 1.5 goals is no bigger than 13-8. Those odds reflect Everton's struggles in front of goal and Forest's matches also tend to be low-scoring. Five of their six league wins this season have been by a 1-0 margin and the other, January's home victory over Leicester, finished 2-0.

Forest's lengthy injury list and Everton's lack of confidence away from home point to another slow-burning contest and backing a goalless first half could be the way to go.

The Tricky Trees have scored only three times before the break in their last 15 league games. Three of Everton's first five matches under Sean Dyche were 0-0 at half-time while in the other two, at Liverpool and Arsenal, they held out until the 36th and 40th minutes.

Attacking inspiration could be in short supply at the City Ground but Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White is worth backing to have over 2.5 shots. That bet would have won in five of his last ten league appearances – including November's 2-2 draw with Brentford in which he had seven attempts at goal – and he has scored twice and claimed three assists during that period.

Key stat

Nottingham Forest have scored only three first-half goals in their last 15 Premier League matches.

Probable teams

Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Navas; Williams, Worrall, Felipe, Lodi; Shelvey, Freuler; Johnson, Gibbs-White, Scarpa; Wood

Subs: Colback, Danilo, Toffolo, Lingard, Dennis, Mangala, Ayew

Everton (4-5-1): Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Doucoure, Gueye, Onana, McNeil; Maupay

Subs: Gray, Davies, Holgate, Vinagre, Keane, Godfrey, Simms

Inside info

Nottingham Forest

Penalty taker Brennan Johnson

Assist ace Morgan Gibbs-White

Set-piece aerial threat Chris Wood

Card magnet Joe Worrall

Everton

Penalty taker Neal Maupay

Assist ace Dwight McNeil

Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski

Card magnet Amadou Onana

