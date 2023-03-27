Next Tottenham manager betting: Julian Nagelsmann 2-1 favourite for Spurs job after Antonio Conte departure

Former Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann is the 2-1 frontrunner to be Tottenham's manager at the start of next season after Antonio Conte's departure late on Sunday evening.

Conte had come under increased pressure after Spurs' tame Champions League exit at the hands of Milan and a number of other underwhelming performances from his side.

The Italian was out of contract at the end of the season but his reign had looked on borrowed time ever since he called his players "selfish" and criticised the club's mentality in a scathing press conference after Spurs' 3-3 draw at Southampton in their most recent Premier League match.

Conte's departure means Tottenham are looking for their fourth manager in as many years since Mauricio Pochettino was sacked in 2019.

Cristian Stellini, Conte's former assistant, will take charge for the remainder of the campaign, which clearly came as a surprise to bookmakers as he was not initially quoted in the next Tottenham manager market by Betfair. He is now 10-1 to be still in charge on the first day of the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Spurs have ten Premier League games remaining this season to secure a Champions League berth under Stellini's watch, but they face fierce competition from Newcastle and Liverpool and are 23-10 shots to finish in the top four.

Nagelsmann, who is out of work after his surprise dismissal from the Bayern hotseat last week, is seen as the likeliest person to take the reins at Tottenham on a permanent basis in the summer.

The highly-regarded 35-year-old, who was replaced by former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel in Munich, had guided Bayern through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League before his sacking last week and the Bavarians are only a point behind leaders Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, which they are still 2-7 favourites to win.

Other names in the frame include former Spurs head coach Pochettino, who is 4-1 with bet365 to return to the club he led to their first-ever Champions League final in 2019.

Having recently stepped down from his position as Spain head coach, Luis Enrique is a 6-1 shot while Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi can be backed at 8-1. Brentford boss Thomas is a 12-1 chance to move across the capital, while Celtic's Ange Postecoglou is a 16-1 shot.

Follow us on Twitter