Newcastle v Wolves predictions: Tyneside tussle could see the points shared

Where to watch Newcastle v Wolves

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 4.30pm Sunday

Best bet

Draw

1pt 29-10 Betfair

Newcastle v Wolves odds

Newcastle 13-20

Wolves 5-1

Draw 29-10

Odds correct at time of publish

Newcastle v Wolves team news

Newcastle

Joelinton starts a two-match ban, Harrison Ashby and Emil Krafth are unavailable while Ryan Fraser is out of favour.

Wolves

Sasa Kalajdzic, Chiquinho, Boubacar Traore and Hugo Bueno miss out but Hee-Chan Hwang could be involved. Diego Costa was stretchered off last weekend and is expected to be out until mid-April.

Newcastle v Wolves predictions

Newcastle remain in the hunt for Champions League qualification despite a slow start to 2023 but their hopes of a top-four finish could be dealt another blow by improving Wolves, who look capable of pinching a point on Tyneside.

There appear to be exciting times ahead for Newcastle fans, although short-term expectations have been tempered by a recent downturn in results. Eddie Howe's side have won just one of their last eight league games, allowing them to be overtaken by Tottenham and Liverpool, but they remain well placed and have plenty for play for over the remainder of the season.

Newcastle's long-term ambition is to become a member of the Premier League and European elite and to do so they will need to focus on attacking reinforcements.

Of the clubs who started the weekend in the top half, only Chelsea have scored fewer goals than the Magpies and their ten-goal top scorer Miguel Almiron has gone off the boil since netting eight times before the break for the World Cup.

Allan Saint-Maximin has frequently flattered to deceive, contributing just one goal and three assists, and centre-forward Callum Wilson has scored just once since returning from Qatar.

Newcastle's misfiring attack has left them relying too heavily on their defence. Howe's side remain a solid and well-organised unit but they have not kept a clean sheet in six matches and if they fail to shut out Wolves, they may struggle to score more than once themselves.

Wolves will expect a tough game but they have approached every challenge with a positive mindset since Julen Lopetegui's arrival as manager in early November.

Lopetegui inherited a side at the foot of the table but Wanderers have collected 17 points from eleven games under the Spaniard's watch and he is well on course to keep them in the top flight.

Like Newcastle, Wolves don't possess an array of match-winners in the final third, but they have shown a capability to control games from midfield and will likely look to take the game to their higher-placed hosts.

They did Newcastle a favour last weekend by winning 1-0 at home to Tottenham, but they are still among a bunch of teams at risk of relegation and will remain fully focused until their goals are achieved.

Key matches against Leeds and Nottingham Forest are looming on the horizon, but Wolves cannot afford to pick and choose where they pick up positive results and they could add another valuable point to their tally on Tyneside.

Key stat

Newcastle have won just one of their last eight Premier League matches.

Probable teams

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Wilson, Gordon.

Subs: Dubravka, Saint-Maximin, Targett, Murphy, Lascelles, Isak, Manquillo, Anderson, Ritchie.

Wolves (4-2-3-1): Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Castro Otto; Neves, Lemina; Sarabia, Nunes, Traore; Jimenez.

Subs: Bentley, Neto, Collins, Cunha, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri, Gomes, Collins, Podence.

Inside info

Newcastle

Penalty taker Callum Wilson

Assist ace Kieran Trippier

Set-piece aerial threat Dan Burn

Card magnet Kieran Trippier

Wolves

Penalty taker Ruben Neves/Raul Jimenez

Assist ace Raul Jimenez

Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson

Card magnet Ruben Neves

