Newcastle v Tottenham predictions and odds: Defensive frailties could hamper top-four rivals

Both teams to score

3pts 4-5 Hills

Oliver Skipp to be shown a card

1pt 13-5 Hills



Newcastle 20-23

Tottenham 16-5

Draw 11-4

Newcastle v Tottenham team news

Newcastle

Miguel Almiron should return to the starting line-up but Allan Saint-Maximin and Emil Krafth are likely to miss out through injury.

Tottenham

Lucas Moura is suspended and Clement Lenglet is a major doubt. Ben Davies is unlikely to feature and Yves Bissouma, Ryan Sessegnon, Rodrigo Bentancur and Emerson Royal are sidelined.

Newcastle v Tottenham predictions

Newcastle's 2-0 Premier League victory over Arsenal in May 2022 helped Tottenham secure Champions League qualification last season but this term the Magpies are in the thick of the top-four race themselves.

Eddie Howe is not usually much of a hype man but even the level-headed Newcastle manager admitted on Friday that his side's clash with Tottenham is "a huge game".

Leading the Magpies into the Champions League in his first full season at the club would be a major achievement for Howe, whose side had won five league games on the spin before last weekend's 3-0 defeat at in-form Aston Villa.

Only one of those victories, a 2-0 home win over Manchester United, had featured a clean sheet and Newcastle's defence was tormented by Villa striker Ollie Watkins, who scored twice, hit the post and had an effort ruled out by VAR.

Despite that comprehensive defeat, bookmakers expect Newcastle to claim a significant three points against Tottenham, who conceded a 95th-minute goal to lose 3-2 at home to Bournemouth last weekend.

Spurs can go level on points with Newcastle, albeit having played a game more, if they win on Sunday but Liverpool are the only visiting team to defeat the Magpies in the league this season.

The task for Tottenham, under interim manager Cristian Stellini, is made harder by a lengthy injury list that includes French centre-back Clement Lenglet, who went off in the first half against Bournemouth.

Lenglet's replacement Davinson Sanchez was himself substituted 23 minutes later after an error-strewn cameo and it is hard to see the Spurs defence keeping Newcastle quiet in front of a raucous crowd at St James' Park.

Both teams have scored in Tottenham's last five league fixtures, including a 3-3 draw at relegation-threatened Southampton, and they have struggled against the stronger clubs in the division this season.

Spurs have lost seven of their ten games against their fellow top-eight sides, going down 3-1 at Arsenal in October and 4-2 at Manchester City in January, despite leading 2-0 at half-time at the Etihad Stadium.

They lost 2-1 to Newcastle in the reverse fixture shortly before the World Cup but the last three meetings at St James' produced 3-2 and 3-1 wins for Spurs either side of a 2-2 draw.

Harry Kane scored five goals in those three fixtures and he can help Tottenham land a blow on the home defence.

Kane's young teammate Oliver Skipp will have to put in a shift against a powerful Newcastle midfield. Skipp has been cautioned in five of his last 12 league appearances, including the home game against the Magpies, and he was also booked against Milan in the Champions League last month.

Key stat

Newcastle have kept only one clean sheet in their last 12 matches.

Probable teams

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Subs: Wilson, Murphy, S Longstaff, Targett, Anderson, Lascelles, Manquillo.

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Porro, Romero, Dier, Perisic; Skipp, Hojbjerg; Richarlison, Kulusevski, Son; Kane.

Subs: Sanchez, Tanganga, Sarr, Danjuma, Lenglet, Devine, Abbott.

Inside info

Newcastle

Penalty taker Alexander Isak

Assist ace Kieran Trippier

Set-piece aerial threat Dan Burn

Card magnet Joelinton

Tottenham

Penalty taker Harry Kane

Assist ace Dejan Kulusevski

Set-piece aerial threat Eric Dier

Card magnet Cristian Romero

