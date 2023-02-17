Newcastle v Liverpool predictions: Reds ready to kickstart top-four challenge
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Newcastle United v Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday
Where to watch
Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League, 5.30pm Saturday
Best bet
Liverpool draw no bet
1pt Evs BoyleSports
Team news
Newcastle
Emil Krafth, Matt Targett and Joe Willock are sidelined and Bruno Guimaraes is suspended. Callum Wilson is a doubt.
Liverpool
Thiago Alcantara, Ibrahima Konate, Arthur and Luis Diaz remain unavailable.
Match preview
Liverpool have endured a lot of low moments this season but they have plenty to play for and can remind everyone of their quality by beating Newcastle at St James' Park.
Jurgen Klopp has been at a loss to explain some of Liverpool's poorer performances but he will be keen to look forward and may have something to build on after goals from Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo secured a 2-0 success at home to Everton on Monday.
Liverpool were far from their best against the Toffees but it was a deserved victory which seemed to lift the spirits of players and supporters.
Aside from the welcome three points and the confidence boosts for Salah and Gakpo, the Reds were delighted by the participation of substitutes Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino, who featured for the first time this year. And there was the added encouragement of Virgil Van Dijk's presence on the bench.
All of a sudden the Liverpool squad looks a lot stronger and it has come at an important time because their tussle with Newcastle arrives just three days before their Champions League tie at home to Real Madrid.
Klopp will have to manage his resources and may hold one of two of his key men back for the Madrid match, but he will also be aware of the importance of taking maximum points on Tyneside.
Despite the inconsistencies of Liverpool and the stability shown by Newcastle, the nine-point gap between the teams looks far from insurmountable.
Liverpool have a game in hand and, if they were to win this weekend, their presence would certainly be felt by Eddie Howe's side.
Newcastle have lost just one of 22 league matches and deserve huge credit for making such swift progress under ambitious owners. But their strong start to the season has led to a rise in expectations and there were signs of anxiety in the stands when they were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham a fortnight ago.
The Magpies were without influential midfielder Bruno Guimaraes for the West Ham fixture and the 1-1 draw at Bournemouth last Saturday, and the Brazilian's three-game ban concludes with the visit of Liverpool.
Guimaraes' red card in the EFL Cup already feels like a costly error and its significance could increase this weekend with Liverpool looking ready to re-ignite their top four challenge.
Key stat
Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 12 matches against Newcastle
Probable teams
Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Joelinton, Gordon; Almiron, Isak, Saint-Maximin.
Subs: Dubravka, Murphy, Dummett, Wilson, Miley, Fraser, Ritchie, Lewis, Anderson.
Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Bajcetic; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.
Subs: Kelleher, Tsimikas, Milner, Firmino, Elliott, Van Dijk, Jota, Keita, Phillips.
Inside info
Newcastle
Penalty taker Alexander Isak
Assist ace Kieran Trippier
Set-piece aerial threat Dan Burn
Card magnet Joelinton
Liverpool
Penalty taker Mohamed Salah
Assist ace Andy Robertson
Set-piece aerial threat Darwin Nunez
Card magnet Fabinho
