Join Warren Ashurst and Mark Langdon as they return for the latest episode of Bets Club, giving you the best bets and predictions for this week’s Premier League fixtures and more.

The Premier League is back in full swing and the team kick off by previewing the big match as Arsenal take on Man United at the Emirates.

Mark then gives his best bets in all of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures, including Liverpool at home to Aston Villa following their last-minute win against Newcastle last week.

Aaron Ashley joins the team with his best bets in the EFL giving us analysis on this week’s team in focus, Northampton.

Follow Mark as he takes a look at the best multiple offers this gameweek too as the team put together a bet builder, a treble and give their other best bets.

