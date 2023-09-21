Join Jack Reeve and Mark Langdon as they return for the latest episode of Bets Club giving you the best bets and predictions for this week’s Premier League fixtures and more.

The Premier League is in full swing and the team kick off by previewing the big match, the North London Derby. Both teams are unbeaten in the league with Mikel Arteta's momentum-building Arsenal side take on Ange Postecoglou’s revitalised Tottenham, it’s all to play for this Sunday.

Mark gives his best bets in all of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures, including another tough test for West Ham as they travel to Anfield to face Liverpool.

Dan Childs returns with his best bets in the EFL giving us lots of analysis on this week’s team in focus, Southampton.

Follow Mark as he takes a look at the best multiple offers this gameweek too as the team create a bet builder, a treble and give their other best bets.

