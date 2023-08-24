Join Warren Ashurst and James Milton as they return for the latest episode of Bets Club, giving you the best bets and predictions for this week’s Premier League fixtures and more.

The Premier League is in full swing and the team kick off by previewing the big match of the weekend as Liverpool travel to St James’ Park to face Newcastle.

James then delivers his best bets for all of this weekend’s top-flight fixtures, including in-form Brighton's home clash with West Ham, who got their first win of the season against Chelsea last week.

Dan Childs returns with his weekly EFL wagers and offers up his expert analysis on this week’s team in focus, Oxford United.

Follow James as he takes a look at the best multiple offers this gameweek, too, as the team create a bet builder, a treble and give their other best bets.

