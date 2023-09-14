A well-travelled Jack Reeve joins Mark Langdon for the latest episode of Bets Club as the team returns from the international break to give you the best bets and predictions for this week’s Premier League fixtures and more.

First up on the agenda is Arsenal's trip to Goodison Park to face Everton. This is a fixture that has given the Gunners a few issues in recent times and Mark wouldn't be surprised to see Mikel Arteta's side struggle again.

Mark then gives his best bets for all of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures, including an in-form West Ham hoping to shock top of the table Manchester City.

Dan Childs joins the team with his best bets in the EFL giving us lots of analysis on this week’s team in focus, Notts County.

Follow Mark as he takes a look at the best multiple offers this gameweek too as the team create a bet builder, a treble and give their other best bets.

Finally, Jack and Mark preview the Champions League with Mark picking out three teams to follow that could dethrone Manchester City in Europe's top club competition, which returns next week.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport