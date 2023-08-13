Manchester United v Wolves predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Red Devils should shut out troubled visitors

Where to watch Manchester United v Wolves

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 8pm Monday

Best bet

Manchester United to win to nil

2pts 23-20 BoyleSports

Manchester United v Wolves odds

Manchester United 3-10

Wolves 10-1

Draw 9-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Manchester United v Wolves team news

Manchester United

Marcus Rashford should start up front as new signing Rasmus Hojlund and fellow striker Anthony Martial are not fit. Dean Henderson, Tyrell Malacia and Amad Diallo are also injured. Harry Maguire, linked with a move to West Ham, is unlikely to feature.

Wolves

Matheus Cunha is a slight doubt and the visitors will have a new-look midfield after the summer departures of Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho.

Manchester United v Wolves predictions

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United career began with a home defeat to Brighton in the opening fixture of the 2022-23 Premier League season but the Red Devils should avoid a similar fate against troubled Wolves at Old Trafford.

Last August's 2-1 loss to the Seagulls was United's only home league defeat of the campaign and champions Manchester City, runners-up Arsenal and north-west rivals Liverpool were among the 15 visiting teams beaten by Ten Hag's men last term.

New striker Rasmus Hojlund, signed for a fee that could rise to a hefty £72m, is struggling with a back injury but bookmakers do not expect the Dane's absence to hamper the hosts in their first fixture of the new campaign.

Pre-season optimism is in short supply at Wolves, who have lost stalwarts Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and Raul Jimenez already this summer while goalkeeper Jose Sa and centre-back Max Kilman are also being linked with moves away from Molineux.

The departure of coach Julen Lopetegui came as no surprise, hence the swift appointment of former Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil, but the timing – less than a week before the start of the season – was hardly ideal.

The ante-post Premier League relegation market eloquently tells the tale of a sorry summer at Wolves as their odds for the drop were slashed from 11-2 to 23-10 before a ball had been kicked.

Former Spain and Real Madrid manager Lopetegui, who succeeded Bruno Lage in December, steered Wanderers to 13th place in the table but they were flattered by that lofty league position.

They were the lowest scorers in the division with 31 goals, only 12 of which came away from home, and their record on the road against teams above them does not bode well for the trip to Old Trafford.

Wolves scored just five away goals against the top 12, losing 6-0 at Brighton, 2-0 at Old Trafford and 5-0 at Arsenal in their last three away fixtures under Lopetegui.

O'Neil exceeded expectations at Bournemouth, coming in as caretaker boss after four games of the season and keeping the Cherries up with relative ease, but he has taken on a tough job at Wolves.

His Bournemouth side lost 3-0 and 1-0 to the Red Devils last season and it is hard to see Wolves causing problems for a well drilled United defence.

Ten Hag's men conceded just ten goals in 19 home league matches last term and debutant goalkeeper Andre Onana should be well protected by first-choice centre-backs Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez with Casemiro patrolling in front of the back four.

United were excellent against the weaker teams in the Premier League last season, winning to nil in 12 of their 16 matches against bottom-eight clubs, and they should kick off the new term with three points and a clean sheet.

Key stat

Wolves lost their six away games against top-six clubs by an aggregate score of 20-1

Probable teams

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mount; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford

Subs: Lindelof, Van de Beek, Sancho, Eriksen, Evans, Dalot, Pellistri

Wolves (4-3-3): Sa; Semedo, Kilman, Dawson, Ait-Nouri; Nunes, Lemina, J Gomes; Neto, Cunha, Podence

Subs: Doherty, Toti, Hee-Chan Hwang, Kalajdzic, Sarabia, Silva, Hodge

Inside info

Manchester United

Star man Marcus Rashford

Top scorer Marcus Rashford

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes

Card magnet Casemiro

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Raphael Varane

Wolves

Star man Matheus Cunha

Top scorer Daniel Podence

Penalty taker Matheus Cunha

Card magnet Nelson Semedo

Assist ace Pedro Neto

Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson

Manchester United v Wolves b et builder predictions

Under 3.5 goals

Only one of United's 16 games against bottom-eight clubs such as Wolves last season featured over 3.5 goals

Marcus Rashford to score at any time

The England man should start at centre-forward and 13 of his 17 league goals in 2022-23 came at Old Trafford

Nelson Semedo to be shown a card

The Wolves right-back picked up a red card and 11 yellows, including one in the home defeat to United, in the league last term

Pays out at 16-1 with Hills

