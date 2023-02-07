Manchester United v Leeds predictions: Managerless Leeds can avoid pointless trip

When to bet

8pm Wednesday

Best bet

Draw

1pt 15-4 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Team news

Manchester United

Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial are sidelined along with Christian Eriksen (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee) and Antony (leg) while Casemiro begins a three-match ban after his red card against Crystal Palace.

Leeds

Rodrigo (ankle), Adam Forshaw (groin) and Stuart Dallas (thigh) are unavailable but defender Robin Koch returns from suspension.

Match preview

Leeds coaches Michael Skubala, Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas will share the responsibility of trying to steer them to a Premier League victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday but the Yorkshire club are busy identifying the right candidate for the top job and hope to have completed their search by the end of the week.

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan, a former Leeds assistant manager, has been mentioned as a likely target and was soon installed as one of the market leaders to replace Jesse Marsch, who was sacked on Monday following a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest.

However, prising Corberan away from the Baggies might not be simple and an alternative candidate appears to be Rayo Vallecano manager Andoni Iraola, who also attracted significant early backing in the betting to be next permanent Leeds manager.

It has been reported that Leeds's preferred candidates are employed by other clubs but that, if talks are unproductive, the search could widen to include out-of-work managers. These may include former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, who has been seeking a return to work since leaving Elland Road in February 2022.

While the hunt for a new manager continues, the Leeds players must strive to pick up as many points as possible and they are not without hope of securing a share of the spoils at Old Trafford.

Manchester United's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday was their 13th consecutive home victory but it was a far from convincing performance and came at a cost with Antony limping off with a leg injury and Casemiro receiving a 70th-minute red card.

Neither will feature against Leeds and the loss of Casemiro leaves United light in midfield as Christian Eriksen will be absent for the next couple of months and Scott McTominay is not yet ready to return.

Bayern Munich loanee Marcel Sabitzer could be handed his first Premier League start but he was largely out of favour in Bavaria and has not started a competitive match for over three months.

The hosts are also short of options in attack due to the absences of Antony and Anthony Martial and, despite the upheaval in the Leeds dugout, it looks a good time to make the trip across the Pennines.

Leeds have not won in seven Premier League games and their poor performance at Forest on Sunday was enough to trigger Jesse Marsch's sacking less than 24 hours later. However, the Whites have taken a point from three of their last five league games, including a hard-fought 0-0 draw at Newcastle, and they look capable of holding their injury-hit hosts.

Key stat

Leeds have drawn four of their last eight matches.

Probable teams

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fred, Sabitzer; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Subs: Sancho, Dalot, Maguire, Pellistri, Malacia, Mainoo, Lindelof

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Ayling, Cooper, Koch, Struijk; Adams, Roca; Sinisterra, Harrison, Gnonto; Bamford

Subs: Kristensen, Rutter, Wober, Summerville, Firpo, McKennie, Aaronson

Inside info

Manchester United

Penalty taker Marcus Rashford

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Wout Weghorst

Card magnet Fred

Leeds

Penalty taker Patrick Bamford

Assist ace Jack Harrison

Set-piece aerial threat Liam Cooper

Card magnet Robin Koch

Follow us on Twitter