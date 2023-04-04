Racing Post logo
Premier League

Manchester United v Brentford predictions: Bees could sting faltering United once again

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Manchester United v Brentford at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Wednesday

Bryan Mbeumo and the rest of Brentford's frontline could cause issues for United
When to bet on Manchester United v Brentford

8pm Wednesday

Best bet

Brentford or draw double chance
3pts 5-4 general

Manchester United v Brentford odds

Manchester United 13-20
Brentford 17-4
Draw 31-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Manchester United v Brentford team news

Manchester United
Casemiro serves the third of his four-game suspension. Christian Eriksen, Donny van de Beek, Alejandro Garnacho and Tom Heaton are United’s injury absentees.

Brentford
Midfielder Vitaly Janelt is back in training but won't be risked at Old Trafford. Kristoffer Ajer, Frank Onyeka and Keane Lewis-Potter are also unavailable. Mads Roerslev returned at the weekend and Shandon Baptiste is also available after suspension.

Manchester United v Brentford predictions

Manchester United's miserable 2-0 defeat at Newcastle on Sunday saw them slip out of the top four and they may struggle to recover when they host a dangerous Brentford side.

The Bees have already stung United with a 4-0 win in west London at the start of the season and they will be full of confidence in this return fixture.

Thomas Frank's men have lost just one of their last 16 Premier League matches and they are finding goals easy to come by.

The same can't be said of United, who have fired blanks in their last three league outings, and the away side look the bet while keeping the draw on side.

Key stat

Manchester United have failed to score in each of their last three league matches.

Probable teams

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fred, Sabitzer; Anthony, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial
Subs: Butland, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Malacia, Fred, Mainoo, Sancho, Weghorst

Brentford (3-5-2): Raya; Pinnock, Jansson, Mee; Hickey, Damsgaard, Norgaard, Jensen, Henry; Toney, Mbeumo
Subs: Strakosha, Roerslev, Jorgense, Schade, Dasilva, Baptiste, Stevens, Ghoddos, Wissa

Inside info

Manchester United

Penalty taker Marcus Rashford/Bruno Fernandes
Assist ace Bruno Fernandes
Set-piece aerial threat Wout Weghorst
Card magnet Lisandro Martinez

Brentford

Penalty taker Ivan Toney
Assist ace Mathias Jensen
Set-piece aerial threat Ben Mee
Card magnet Ivan Toney

Alex HiltonRacing Post Sport
Published on 4 April 2023Last updated 13:50, 4 April 2023
