Premier League

Manchester United v Aston Villa predictions and odds: Motivated visitors can take a point at Old Trafford

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Manchester United v Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik ten HagCredit: Getty Images

When to bet on Manchester United v Aston Villa

2pm Sunday

Best bet

Draw
2pts 3-1 Hills

Manchester United v Aston Villa odds

Manchester United 3-4
Aston Villa 18-5
Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Manchester United v Aston Villa team news

Manchester United
Manchester United have a lengthy list of absentees including Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire, Alejandro Garnacho, Tom Heaton and Phil Jones.

Aston Villa
Matty Cash, Boubacar Kamara, Leon Bailey, Philippe Coutinho and Jed Steer are all unavailable for the visitors.

Manchester United v Aston Villa predictions

Aston Villa last featured in European competition in 2010 but under the stewardship of Unai Emery they have flourished this season and the Midlands club were in the top five last week.

A glancing header from Tyrone Mings handed Villa a 1-0 win over Fulham on Tuesday night, extending their unbeaten run in the Premier League to ten matches, and they can nick a point off Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

While the hunger is clear to see in the Villa camp, Manchester United looked a touch fatigued when relinquishing a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Tottenham last time out.

Injuries have been piling up at the back for Erik ten Hag's side and with a top-four berth almost secured, it could be hard for the manager to motivate his players, who may have to settle for a share of the spoils.

Key stat

Three of Manchester United's last five games have finished as draws.

Probable teams

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford.

Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; Dendoncker, Luiz; McGinn, Buendia, Ramsey; Watkins.

Inside info

Manchester United

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes
Assist ace Christian Eriksen
Set-piece aerial threat Victor Lindelof
Card magnet Luke Shaw

Aston Villa

Penalty taker Ollie Watkins
Assist ace Ollie Watkins
Set-piece aerial threat Tyrone Mings
Card magnet Douglas Luiz

Liam FlinRacing Post Sport
Published on 29 April 2023Last updated 14:28, 29 April 2023
