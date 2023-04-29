Manchester United v Aston Villa predictions and odds: Motivated visitors can take a point at Old Trafford
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Manchester United v Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday
When to bet on Manchester United v Aston Villa
2pm Sunday
Best bet
Draw
2pts 3-1 Hills
Manchester United v Aston Villa odds
Manchester United 3-4
Aston Villa 18-5
Draw 3-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Manchester United v Aston Villa team news
Manchester United
Manchester United have a lengthy list of absentees including Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire, Alejandro Garnacho, Tom Heaton and Phil Jones.
Aston Villa
Matty Cash, Boubacar Kamara, Leon Bailey, Philippe Coutinho and Jed Steer are all unavailable for the visitors.
Manchester United v Aston Villa predictions
Aston Villa last featured in European competition in 2010 but under the stewardship of Unai Emery they have flourished this season and the Midlands club were in the top five last week.
A glancing header from Tyrone Mings handed Villa a 1-0 win over Fulham on Tuesday night, extending their unbeaten run in the Premier League to ten matches, and they can nick a point off Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.
While the hunger is clear to see in the Villa camp, Manchester United looked a touch fatigued when relinquishing a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Tottenham last time out.
Injuries have been piling up at the back for Erik ten Hag's side and with a top-four berth almost secured, it could be hard for the manager to motivate his players, who may have to settle for a share of the spoils.
Key stat
Three of Manchester United's last five games have finished as draws.
Probable teams
Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford.
Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; Dendoncker, Luiz; McGinn, Buendia, Ramsey; Watkins.
Inside info
Manchester United
Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes
Assist ace Christian Eriksen
Set-piece aerial threat Victor Lindelof
Card magnet Luke Shaw
Aston Villa
Penalty taker Ollie Watkins
Assist ace Ollie Watkins
Set-piece aerial threat Tyrone Mings
Card magnet Douglas Luiz
