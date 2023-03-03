Manchester City v Newcastle predictions: Confident City can keep up the pressure
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Manchester City v Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday
Where to watch
BT Sport 1, 12.30pm Saturday
Best bet
Manchester City to win and under 3.5 goals
1pt 5-4 BoyleSports
Team news
Manchester City
Aymeric Laporte and John Stones are doubts for the champions.
Newcastle
Emil Krafth is injured but Nick Pope returns from suspension and Bruno Guimaraes has been passed fit.
Manchester City v Newcastle predictions
Manchester City must overturn a five-point deficit if they want to keep the Premier League title in their grasp, and the champions can maintain the pressure on leaders Arsenal by defeating Newcastle at the Etihad.
Pep Guardiola needs greater consistency from his key players and there were some good signs in Tuesday's 3-0 FA Cup success at Bristol City, which featured two goals from Phil Foden and a stunning strike from Kevin De Bruyne.
Foden and De Bruyne were hugely influential in last season's title-winning campaign but they have not always been guaranteed starters in recent weeks.
However, they appear to be approaching the peak of their powers at a crucial stage of the season and that should give City a better chance of landing some silverware.
Newcastle missed their only chance of a trophy this season last weekend as they were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United in the EFL Cup final.
The Magpies gave a good account of themselves but never really looked like recovering after falling two goals behind. Third-choice keeper Loris Karius was perhaps at fault for United's second goal and the German can expect to lose his starting place to Nick Pope, who was suspended for the Wembley showpiece on Saturday.
With Pope between the sticks, Newcastle should offer greater resistance but it is doubtful whether they can become the first visiting team to keep a clean sheet at the Etihad since Sporting Lisbon, who held out for a goalless draw in last season's Champions League round of 16.
And if Newcastle do fall behind they may lack the necessary quality and guile to find a way back into the game. Eddie Howe's side were toothless when chasing Sunday's final and have scored just three goals in their last seven Premier League fixtures.
Goals have been spread around the team but Newcastle's best attacks often go through classy midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who has the ability to take the ball in tight situations and pick a penetrating pass. The Brazilian was on the end of some rough treatment from Manchester United's midfielders at Wembley but he has been passed fit to take on City.
Facing City with a confident side would have been tough enough, but Newcastle are on a four-game winless run and the goals appear to have dried up.
The Magpies need a swift conclusion to their mini-slump if they are to avoid any further damage to their top-four hopes, but they may lose further ground at the Etihad.
Key stat
All of Newcastle's four defeats this season have featured fewer than three goals.
Probable teams
Manchester City (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji; Rodri, Gundogan; Lewis, De Bruyne, Grealish, Foden; Haaland.
Subs: Palmer, Gomez, Laporte, Mahrez, Silva, Perrone, Alvarez, Carson, Ake, Phillips.
Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.
Subs: Dubravka, Targett, Lascelles, Anderson, Willock, Wilson, Ritchie, Saint-Maximin, Murphy.
Inside info
Manchester City
Penalty taker Erling Haaland
Assist ace Kevin De Bruyne
Set-piece aerial threat Ruben Dias
Card magnet Rodri
Newcastle
Penalty taker Callum Wilson
Assist ace Kieran Trippier
Set-piece aerial threat Dan Burn
Card magnet Joelinton
